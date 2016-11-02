LoginRegister
Ex-serviceman commits suicide

By PTI Nov 02 2016 , New Delhi

An ex-serviceman allegedly committed suicide over the issue of One Rank One Pension scheme (OROP) here, police said on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal committed suicide by consuming poison at a park in New Delhi area yesterday evening.

Police said he along with some other ex-servicemen was in the process of submitting a memorandum to the Defence Ministry over the issue of OROP.

According to his friends, Grewal had been upset over the issue for sometime. Ex-servicemen have been protesting over the OROP scheme introduced by the government.

