Ex-IAF chief Tyagi gets bail in chopper case

By FC Bureau Dec 26 2016 , New Delhi

A special court on Monday granted bail to former IAF chief S P Tyagi (in pic), who was arrested on December 9 in AgustaWestland chopper scam case.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar granted relief to former IAF chief on a

personal bond of Rs two lakh and one surety of like amount.

The court, however, imposed certain conditions on Tyagi and asked him not to try to influence the witnesses and hamper the probe.

Meanwhile, the bail applications of other two accused - Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan - are pending before the court which said it will decide both the pleas on January 4.

During the hearing of the bail plea, S P Tyagi's advocate Maneka Guruswamy had said that her client “could not be deprived of freedom if the investigation is taking time to complete”.

She had claimed before the court that in the last four years since the FIR was registered, the CBI has never been able to confront Tyagi with any incriminating evidence till date.

Appearing for CBI, additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta had opposed the bail pleas of the accused, saying if set free, they might influence witnesses and hamper the “multi-layered probe by various agencies in more than one jurisdictions involving several countries”.

He said: “we have evidence where the meetings unofficially took place for the purpose of crime. At this stage, please do not entertain their bail pleas. Let the probe be completed, and sought the dismissal of the bail pleas of all the three accused. He said the matter has “tarnished country’s name”.

On the court's query whether the CBI had any material regarding SP Tyagi receiving money, the agency told the court that the former IAF chief had purchased several properties for which the sources of income were not disclosed by him and alleged that he had abused his official position.

The accused sought bail on the grounds that the evidence was documentary in nature and had already been seized by CBI and they have cooperated with the probe agency.

The court had on December 17 sent all the three accused to judicial custody till December 30.

71-year old Tyagi, who had retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev and Khaitan were arrested on December 9 by the agency in connection with the case. The case relates to procurement of 12 VVIP choppers from UK-based firm during the UPA-2 regime.

