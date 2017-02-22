Ex-ED official probing IPL betting arrested for graft

Some of the country’s top investigators and bureaucrats are falling in the CBI net as the agency goes on a clean-up drive. In the latest case, CBI on Tuesday arrested JP Singh, an ex-joint director in Enforcement Directorate (ED), for allegedly receiving bribe for favouring an accused in the Indian Premier League cricket betting scam.



The CBI nabbed Singh, a 2000-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the customs and excise wing, along with three other accused in the bribery case almost 18 months after registering the case. All the four were produced before a designated court, which granted them a transit remand till February 23 so that they could be produced before the CBI court in Ahmedabad. Immediately after lodging the FIR in September 2015, the CBI had carried out searches at various places in Mumbai and registered a case against Singh in Ahmedabad. Singh was later repatriated to his parent cadre and is currently posted as additional commissioner (customs and excise department) in the Northeast.



In its FIR, the investigating agency had earlier said that certain officers of ED while investigating the cases of money laundering in betting and other such activities allegedly asked for huge illegal gratification from the accused and suspect persons in the cases. According to official sources, these officers took huge bribe as quid pro quo for various acts of omission and commission.



In a separate case, former CBI top cop AP Singh was booked by the investigating agency for taking favours from controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi. The CBI has named Singh, along with Qureshi and others in an FIR registered last week for allegedly showing favour to the meat exporter, after receiving a complaint from the ED. Tightening noose around other bureaucrats suspected of corruption, the CBI on Tuesday also arrested principal secretary in Chhattisgarh government BL Agrawal was arrested in an alleged bribery case with his brother-in-law Anand Agrawal from Raipur, while an alleged middleman Bhagwan Singh was apprehended here. It is alleged that Agrawal, a 1988-batch IAS officer, wanted to “settle” a CBI probe against him. He is facing probe in two cases against him registered in 2010.



