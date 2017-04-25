Ex-chair Anuj Puri buys JLL India’s residential brokerage business

The former chairman and country head of JLL India, Anuj Puri (in pic), has now bought the residential brokerage arm of JLL India – Jones Lang LaSalle Residential (JLLR) for an undisclosed sum. Puri, who left JLL India on February 28 this year, will now lead the team of 200 residential brokers across eight Indian cities.JLL is India’s largest real estate consulting firm with an extensive geographic footprint across 11 Indian cities and over 9,000 employees. It provides a range of services to investors, developers, domestic and multinational corporates.“With his impeccable track record in Indian real estate and his passion for the residential sector, Anuj is the best person to continue to build this business. This has been a smooth and well-planned process as Anuj transitions to his new ventures. For JLL, it is strategic move that will allow us to focus on new growth areas for our India business and continue to offer the best-in-class real estate advice and services to our clients,” Ramesh Nair, CEO and country head, JLL India said in a statement.“JLL India has incubated the residential brokerage division over several years. Anuj has shaped it with his trademark passion and expertise and I’m sure its success will continue. Now, as we look ahead and continue to grow JLL’s India business, we know that our clients – both domestic and multinational – are looking to us to help them navigate opportunities in this exciting phase in India’s economic development,” said Anthony Couse, CEO, JLL Asia Pacific.“This is a great outcome for all parties. After 10 incredible years with JLL, it’s now time to build something new and I’m very much looking forward to focusing on the exciting opportunities in India’s residential sector,” said Anuj Puri, who will lead the new organization as chairman, Jones Lang LaSalle Residential (JLR).Initially, the business will retain the existing brand name – JLLR, operating through its unique business model of online property marketing coupled with complete offline brokerage support. Going forward, it will be renamed to reflect the new ownership structure,” he added. Ashwinder Raj Singh will continue in his role as CEO of JLLR and will be reporting to Puri, JLL India said in the statement.