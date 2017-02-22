Even e-NAM is no MSP guarantee for farmers

Farmers are unable to get minimum support prices (MSPs) for some pulses even while selling under the government’s e-NAM platform.



It has embarrassed the agriculture ministry, which is seen to promote trading below the benchmark price, even though it has no role in fixing prices.



“One of the factors for the lower than MSP is non-participation of Azadpur (Delhi) and Vashi (Mumbai), the country's two biggest wholesale market yards,” a government official said.



There will be effective competition only when these two markets join the electronic market platform, he said.



Sources said traders are resisting inclusion under the electronic National Agricultural Market (e-NAM), as they fear it would hit their businesses.



The commission agents dictate prices to the



farmers when they come to sell their produce, as they cannot go back because it adds to additional transport costs. In addition, the wait cannot be endless, as the shelf life of perishables reduces with each



passing day.



The government is considering a “threshold” limit for pulses, particularly where farmers are selling below their MSPs, so that the official procurement could be undertaken through the e-NAM platform, sources said.



At many places in Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh where farmers are selling moong and tur below their respective MSPs.



MSP for moong and tur has been set at Rs 5,225 a quintal and Rs 5,050 a quintal for the 2016-17 season (October-September).



“Today, there are 4 mark­et price options, namely Agmarknet, APMC, eNAM and Futures Market. Prices of th­ese markets are not trusted by traders for transacti­o­ns. They have their own spot market price discovery system for transactions of farm commodities,” said Vij­ay Sardana, food policy expert.



He said MSP has no sign­ificance in the market beca­use transactions are happe­n­ing below MSP in many ite­ms in many APMC mandis.



On the other hand, consumers are paying 2-8 times more prices for agro-comm­odities in the retail market.



“The best way to protect farmers is to make MSP mandatory for transactions in mandis between farmer and buyer,” Sardana said.



