EU seeks better trade ties

The European Union on Mo­n­day exhorted India to extend by six months its bilateral investment agreements with several EU-member countries, which are expiring soon, stating that absence of the treaties could adversely impact trade relations and free-trade agreement talks.



Geoffrey Van Orden, who is heading a high-level European Parliament delegation, said European Union (EU) wants New Delhi to renew the investment deals first to take forward the stalled FTA talks. Five members of the European parliament are also part of the delegation.



At a meeting with commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharman, the EU team discussed the po­s­si­bility of accelerating the neg­o­tiation process of FTA. The Indian side pitched for spe­eding up negotiations of the comprehensive trade pa­ct at the meeting, sources said.



The delegation also called on finance minister Arun Jaitley and is believed to have discussed the global economic situation in the context of the new US administration under Trump.



The delegation is on a visit here to gauge India’s views about the Donald Trump administration and discuss various key issues concerning India-EU ties, also expressed concern over situation in J&K and called for improvement in ties between India and Pakistan. “It will be helpful if trade and investment pacts can be extended for six months. The issue has become a pr­oblem for the FTA talks,” he told reporters.



India’s trade and investment pacts with The Neth­erlands have come to an end in November while similar pacts with several other EU countries will expire in the coming months.



Orden said expiry of the pacts will make it difficult for the European countries to go for fresh investments in India, adding the EU wants India to first give the extension to the pacts and then move ahead with FTA, whi­ch is known as EU-India broad-based trade and inve­stment agreement (BTIA).



According to 2014-15 data, the EU is In­dia’s number one trading pa­r­tner (13 per cent of India’s overall trade with the world), well ahead of China (9.5 per cent), the USA (8.5 per cent), the UAE (7.8 per cent) and Saudi Arabia (5.2 per cent).



In 2015, India was the EU’s ninth trading partner accounting for 2.2 per cent of EU’s overall trade with the world, after South Korea (2.6 per cent) and ahead of Brazil (1.9 per cent).



By 2015, the value of EU exports to India grew from €21.3 billion in 2005 to €38.1 billion, with engineering goods, gems and jewellery, other manufactured goods and chemicals ranking at the top. The value of EU imports from India also increased from €19.1 billion in 2005 to €39.4 billion in 2015, with at the top textiles and clothing, chemicals and engineering goods.



Trade in services almost tripled in the past decade, increasing from €5.2billion in 2002 to €14 billion in 2015. EU investment stocks in India amounted to €38.5 billion in 2014, increasing from €34.7 billion in the previous year.



On Kashmir, he said EU is always sensitive about issues relating to human rights violations, adding certain forces do not want India-Pakistan relations to improve. He said there ware “serious problem” of Pakistan containing terrorists and that prime minister Narendra Modi had showed his resolve to improve ties with Islamabad.



The delegation will also be meeting minister of state for external affairs VK Singh.



The BTIA talks have been stalled since May 2013, when both sides failed to bridge substantial gaps on crucial issues, including data security status for the information technology sector sector.



Launched in June 2007, negotiations for the proposed agreement have witnessed many hurdles as both the sides have major differences on crucial issues.



In the EU-India Summit in Brussels, the two sides had failed to make any announcement on resumption of the negotiations as many bottlenecks still remain.



The two sides are yet to iron out issues related to tariff and movement of professionals but the EU has shown an inclination to restart talks. Besides demanding significant duty cuts in automobiles, the EU wants tax reduction in wines, spirits and dairy products, and a strong intellectual property regime.



On the other hand, India is asking for granting ‘data secure nation’ status to it by the EU. The country is among nations not considered data secure by the EU. The matter is crucial, as it will have a bearing on Indian IT companies wanting market access.



Earlier in May 2016, India called off the resumption of talks as a EU ruling banning over 700 generic pharmaceutical products from India, citing certain clinical trials, which the EU said, had been distorted, irritated it. New Delhi felt that the ban was part of the protectionist measures taken by EU. India sees pharmaceutical as one of its top performing sectors for exports and definitely a key subject of the BTIA talks



India, which is aiming to attract more foreign direct investments (FDI), has launched several initiatives. But European economy has been scraping the bottom since the crash of 2008 and is yet regain its strength.



According to trade experts, in the current situation EU, probably, needs India more and that’s why striving to strengthen the relationship.



(With PTI inputs)



