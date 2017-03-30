EU drug approval plan triggers worries

A push by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to speed up the approval of new drugs that show promise is running into resistance from some of the national agencies that will ultimately decide whether the medicines are worth buying.



Pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy groups and lawmakers around the world are pushing regulators to cut through what they see as red tape and adopt more stre­a­m­lined approval proce­sses for new drugs.



Europe has be­en looking at new approaches to drug testing for several ye­ars and the issue came to the fore again in Ja­n­uary after US presid­e­nt Donald Trump vo­wed to acc­e­lerate approvals to get new drugs to patients faster.



However, critics of new appro­aches, such as lowering the requirements for lengthy clinical trials, worry that selling drugs with relatively little testing data, even if the go-ahead comes with strict limits, will expose patients to greater risks.



The independent authority in Germany that evaluates new drugs and plays a key role in what price health services pay for them has been one of the most vocal opponents of such new approaches within Europe.



Given Germany is Europe’s biggest drugs market and the fourth in the world, its misgivings risk hurting a broader drive to bring new treatments to patients faster, not least because drug companies may conclude that dealing with price-setting authorities country-by-country ends up being too costly.



“Accelerated approval on the basis of reduced data should be limited to special situations. But there is reasonable concern that it is intended to become the norm,” said Stefan Lange, the deputy director of Germany’s Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG).



The agency has in the past rejected pivotal studies that had convinced the EMA to approve a drug, saying they were not statistically valid. This has resulted in some drugs not getting launched in Germany, or being withdrawn soon after their launch. The push to adapt the approval process is partly the result of advances in genetics that are yielding previously unknown treatments for serious conditi­ons and new tools that can forecast better, which patients can be helped, and which cannot.



Europe’s drug licencing authority, EMA, has been pursuing a new approach to testing known as “adaptive pathways” for exp­e­rimental drugs against serio­us, hard-to-treat conditions. It pick­ed 6 drugs under developm­e­nt for a pilot scheme that ran from March 2014 to August 2016.



Two of the drugs were for rare cancers, two for hereditary blood diseases, one for a fungal infection and one for heart problems. The companies included US biotech firm Bluebird Bio Inc, Israel’s Pluristem Therapeutics Inc and unlisted British firms Immunocore and F2G.



One of the most contested methods advocated by the adaptive pathways approach is to bring the launch of a promising drug forward on a provisional basis, and then gather some of the evidence about its effectiveness and side effects in an everyday medical setting, known as the use of “real-world evidence”.



Under established rando­m­i­s­ed controlled trials (RCT), new drugs are given to some participants while a standard treatme­nt or placebo is given to a rando­mly assigned control group, with the results determining whether the medicine gets approved.



Typically, neither group in the trial knows whether it is getting the new treatment or not.



The new approach is to gather data from patients being treated, using new medical sensors, smartphone apps and data processing tools. Depending on the outcome of the real-world trial phase, the group of patients eligible for the drug could be narrowed down or widened for permanent approval.



This approach appeals to patient advocacy groups such as Eurordis for rare diseases, or the European Cancer Patient Coalition, which has called for more faith in real-world data and letting patients decide whether they want to take the risk.



Germany’s IQWiG argues that reducing the role of rando­mised trials goes against the scientific principles that are needed to get clear results on the risks and benefits of a new treatment.



IQWiG’s Lange said relying on real-world evidence would mean experimental research, with all its risks of side effects, would be moving into the “uncontrolled environment” of ev­e­r­yday medical care – and that could only be justified if the early signs of a drug’s therapeutic benefits were truly dramatic.



Linked to this is the problem that once a treatment gets even a provisional green light, it would be hard to conduct a randomised trial because it would be unethical to arbitrarily deny some pat­ients an approved treatm­ent. Attempts to preserve comp­a­rison benchmarks for real-wo­r­ld evidence projects include dr­a­wing on data from patients still taking older treatments elsewhere.



IQWiG argues that any factors playing a role in the composition of study groups would skew the findings. “Any attempt to statistically eliminate the dist­o­rtions from these selection me­chanisms afterwards is bound to fail,” said Lange.



France is another country to voice scepticism about EMA’s new approach and some smaller countries have expressed misg­i­vings privately. France’s Haute Autorite de Sante, for example, says it has “mixed feelings” abo­ut expanding existing conditional marketing approval rules, according to Chantal Belorgey, its director in charge of medical ass­essment. But Britain’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence said it supported the adaptive pathways concept and was exploring how different sou­rces of evidence could supplem­ent data from randomised trials.



EMA’s senior medical officer Hans-Georg Eichler says the advent of precision drugs, which would only be used by small gr­o­ups of patients, has added urge­ncy to the quest for new sources of evidence to complement the established trial route. Researc­hers are splitting medical conditions such as cancer or neurodegenerative diseases into ever-smaller sub-groups as they learn to parse through the multitude of genetic traits that fuel a disease. But that is leading to smaller drug trials, making it difficult to produce statistically reliable results.



