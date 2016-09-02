Essential services to be hit as TUs go on strike today

Banking and other essential services, including public transport and telecom, may get severely hit on Friday, thanks to a one-day nationwide strike called by the 10 central trade unions (CTUs) protesting against the present government’s “indifference” towards their demands and “anti-worker” changes in labour laws it introduced.Friday’s strike is expected to be bigger than the last one with the number of striking workers likely to swell to 18 crore, if the claims made by CTU leaders are to be believed. Last year, nearly 14 crore workers participated in the nation-wide strike called by the central trade unions.“This time the strike will be bigger than last year as over 18 crore workers from formal and informal sectors would come on streets to protest against the government’s indifference to their 12-point charter of demands and unilateral anti-worker labour law amendments,” said SP Tiwari, general secretary, Trade Union Coordination Committee (TUCC).Interestingly, in West Bengal, which is often called the ‘city of strikes,’ the state government will do everything possible to foil the call for strike and keep civil life normal and ticking, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has said.“We will take the strongest possible action against miscreants who would try to disrupt public life and we will ensure compensation for any damage done to shops or vehicles. We will do everything possible to keep educational and other institutes, shops, offices, factories open,” said Banerjee, adding, “If they (the CTU leaders) want, they can go to Delhi and stage dharna to register their protest.”Significantly, Indian Railways staff and other Central government employees will not participate in the strike, as the Centre has already constituted a committee to look into their demand of raising monthly minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to about Rs 26,000 under the 7th pay commission.The 12-point charter of demands placed by the CTUs include a monthly minimum wage hike from Rs 9,000 to Rs 18,000, controlling price rise and assured minimum monthly pension of Rs 3,000, putting an end to the disinvestment of CIL, ceasing sanction of coal blocks to private companies and objections to the government’s decision on foreign investments, particularly in defence and pharma.Tiwari said their demands, particularly for the hike in minimum wage, were reasonable in the backdrop of rising prices. The Delhi government has already hiked monthly minimum wage to Rs 14,052, Rs 15,032 and Rs 18,000 for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers, respectively. He said that workers in central PSUs like Coal India, GAIL, ONGC, NTPC, OIL, HAL and BHEL will observe strike on Friday.