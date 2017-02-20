End of road in Uttarpara

If you are driving from Kolkata through Vidyasagar Setu-Kona Expressway-Bombay Road (Kolkata-Mumbai National Highway)-NH2, popularly known as the Delhi Road, barely half a kilometre after you cross Dankuni, you will come to a gigantic entrance to the Shriram Grand City on your right.



It was impossible to miss the massive construction activity in the area continuing even on the weekend. This was Saturday, February 18. Only eight days ago the company had announced that was selling off its iconic car brand-Ambassador to French auto major Peugeot.



This was the crossing, from where a right turn led to the Hindustan Motors, established in 1942 by C.K. Birla’s grandfather, B. M. Birla, making him the first car maker in India. Since the 1950s, the company has been manufacturing the Ambassador. The transition in the air, following the brand sale to Peugeot, is palpable.



While this is the rear side of the Hndustan Motors plant, the main entrance of the plant is located just on the western side of the Hind Motors – as the Uttarpara plant was popularly known – railway station. A travel on a local train on Howrah-Burdwan main section, earlier would give you a close look on the plant.



The setting up of the plant was followed by the establishment of the adjacent Hind Motors railway station by the government, and together had a profound impact on the socio-economic milieu of Uttarpara. A full-fledged township housing two schools, a hospital, shopping centres, ATM and bank, a sports academy, club, auditoriums, lake, temples and other facilities provided the much-needed amenities not only to the employees but also to residents of the entire locality.



The sprawling plant, before its closure of operations nearly three years ago, had been producing several variants of the Ambassador, the 1500 and 2000 cc diesel, 1800 cc petrol apart from the CNG and LPG versions in the passenger car segment. This was also where the light commercial vehicle 1-tonne payload mini-truck HM Winner (2000 cc diesel and CNG) was manufactured.



But these vibes are a thing of the past now. The plant now wears a deserted look with empty sheds, plant and machinery and various components allegedly stolen away. The scene at the workers’ housing colonies is nothing to write home about. A little over 300 families – the rest of the 2,300 employees have willy nilly accepted the voluntary retirement scheme offered by the employers – still live in the housing colony, mostly without power connection and frequently interrupted water supply. The local authorities disconnected power nearly two years ago.



Also missing is the siren that alerted the workers about their shifts. The large canteen stands empty. There are no workers, which means that the workers’ union room, once humming with activity, is now desolate.



The locals have accepted that with or without the brand, resumption of production at the Hind Motors plant is not possible.



