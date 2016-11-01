LoginRegister
Encounter of SIMI activists: Mayawati demands judicial probe

By PTI Nov 01 2016 , Lucknow

Tags: News
Accusing the MP government of using police for fulfilling the RSS agenda, BSP supremo Mayawati today demanded a judicial probe into the encounter of eight prisoners associated with banned organisation SIMI.

She also charged that police is misused for political and communal motives in BJP-ruled states. "Eight prisoners related to SIMI were unarmed. They could have been arrested easily again but no attempts were made in this regard. Prima facie this matter appears suspicious and justice demands judicial probe into the entire incident of encounter," she said in a statement.

"Its visible that police is misused for political and communal motives in BJP ruled states. Police had saved Vyapam scam, which had taken many lives, accused in MP. Only after SC intervention the matter was handed over to the CBI. MP government is using police for fulfilling RSS agenda", she charged.

BJP government should not avoid instituting judicial probe as many parties and organisations have raised their on the encounter. Eight SIMI activists were yesterday killed in an alleged encounter with police on the outskirts of Bhopal hours after they escaped from the high-security Bhopal Central Jail killing a security guard.

