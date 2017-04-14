Emerson plans India expansion, to invest Rs 1,200cr in three years

Emerson — the American global technology and engineering firm, providing innovative solutions in industrial, commercial, and residential markets — is investing Rs 1,200 crore over the next three years for expansion in Asia’s third biggest economy.



“The money will be invested in setting up new green field plants, and increasing capacity and operation expansion to meet growing demand,” Sridar Narayanswami, vice-president and managing director at Pune-headquartered Emerson Climate Technologies India told Financial Chronicle.



As of now, the $14.5 billion company, which is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has a total of 10 plants and 5 global engineering centres in India.



The company focuses on two core business platforms — automation solutions for process industry, oil and gas, pharma, chemicals, power and providing air conditioning and refrigeration solutions for cold chain industry in the commercial and residential sectors in the country.



“The demand for training, project design services to set up world-class refrigerated cold storages, condensing unit assembly and after sales support has been increasing,” Narayanswami said.



Over the next 5-10 years, $6-10 billion would be invested in cold chain industry in the country, providing enormous business opportunity for Emerson, he further said.



After opening its first cold chain centre at Chakan, near Pune in November 2013, it launched the second-largest cold chain centre in Gurgaon in February 2017 to cater to north India, which contributes to the 40 per cent of country’s fruit and vegetables production.



Narayanswami said the company has an installed capacity to produce a range of 2 million compressors annually at its factory in Satara in Maharashtra. “At present, we export half of what we produce to the West Asia, Asia, Latin America and Europe,” he said. He said the demand for assembly of customised refrigeration units is also on the rise.



“The cold chain market is poised to grow in double-digit over the next 3-4 years, whereas we will grow faster and higher than the industry,” Narayanswami predicts. The cold chain business had grown at CAGR of 15 per cent over the last four-five years.



Emerson brand is a top player followed by Danish Danfoss, Italian Frascold, German Guntner in the growing competitive Indian market.



Narayanswami further pointed out that they are seeing a lot of investment being made in pack houses, cold chain transport, in refrigerated warehouses, food retail and food parks which is driving our growth. He said both the residential and commercial platform was performing well.



michaelgonsalves@mydigitalfc.com



