Email leak hits Him Jagriti's green battle
Oct 25 2016 , New Delhi
NGO Him Jagriti is fighting for a ban on packing medicines in plastic bottles
NGT issued a notice on Monday to the NGO asking it to reply to a charge that it was acting secretly on behalf of the glass industry in seeking the ban.
The PET Container Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has alleged that Him Jagriti, which had suppressed the fact that its president was a consultant to the glass manufacturing industry, filed the petition at the behest of business rivals of the plastic industry.
“The present proceedings are not based on environmental concerns, but commercial interests of the glass industry,” it said.
The expert committee of the health ministry had said that there was no conclusive proof that PET bottles used for packaging of medicines, have ill-effects on human health and could be used safely for the purpose.
The pharma sector uses about 1,00,000 tonnes out of about 6,00,000 tonnes of PET produced in India annually.
The PCMA, which is an intervener in the case, has also sought the court’s direction to Kolkata-based National Test House in getting the records related to issuance of some certificates.