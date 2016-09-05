Eliminate safe havens, ensure extradition: PM

Underlining that fighting corruption and blackmoney is key to effective financial governance, prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked G20 leaders to act to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders, unconditionally extradite money launderers and end excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt.



"G20's efforts should be for zero-tolerance for corruption and black money; zero administration, policy and treaty loopholes; zero barriers and full commitment to action," Modi said in his intervention on the second day of the G20 Summit in this eastern Chinese city.



Modi said fighting corruption, blackmoney and tax evasion were key to effective financial governance.



He said to achieve that "we need to act to eliminate safe havens for economic offenders, track down and unconditionally extradite money launderers and break down the web of complex international regulations and excessive banking secrecy that hide the corrupt and their deeds".



A stable global economic and financial system is imperative for development as it promotes inclusive and sustainable growth, the prime minister said and called for further strengthening of the global financial safety net.



"We need a regular dialogue between the IMF, Regional Financial Arrangements and Bilateral Swap Arrangements. Important mechanisms like financial stability board should stick to their core mandate," external affairs ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup quoted the prime minister as saying in a series of tweets.



"IMF should remain a quota-based institution and not depend on borrowed resources," Modi said emphasing that the "long-delayed 15th General Review of Quotas must be completed by 2017 Annual Meetings."



India has been pressing for reform of the Bretton Wood Institutions - IMF and World Bank - which would give it and other major emerging economies greater say in the multilateral lenders.



India had recently said governance reforms are required to ensure IMF's credibility, legitimacy and effectiveness.



Modi also said India needs energy to support its development. A "balanced mix of nuclear, renewal energy and fossil fuels are at the core of our policy."



G20 member-states represent 85 per cent of the world's GDP. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union make the G20.



The prime minister said global trading regime must respond to needs and priorities of developing nations. "Global value chains must provide them level-playing field."



On climate change, he said that though the Paris Agreement showed the way forward, "focus shouldn't just be on early ratification, but full success."



"Many global issues may not seem economic but, carry significant economic cost," he said.



The prime minister said "(we) have to safeguard climate justice. (It) requires affordable financing and environmental sound technology for developing countries."



Later in the day, NITI Aayog chief Arvind Panagariya told reporters that G20 has welcomed countries who have ratified or plan to ratify the Paris agreement.



"We were not quite ready yet in terms of domestic actions that require for us to ratify or at least commit to ratify Paris Deal-2016. We plan to do it as soon as possible but can't commit," Panagariya said, explaining India's stand on the climate deal.



He said that during summit there happened a discussion on energy - that included discussion on fossil fuel subsidy.



Earlier, Modi said India's priority was to work towards a trade facilitation agreement for services and a "transformed and liberalised" investment regime has put India among top host nations for foreign direct investments (FDI).



"Knowledge and innovation-driven economy requires free mobility," he said.



At another intervention on 'Robust International Trade and Investment', he said the "global trade is at a cross roads".



He said the vision of a "transparent, equitable, non-discriminatory, open, inclusive and rule-based global trading architecture should underpin collective efforts".



Modi urged G20 members to fully implement the Bali and Nairobi Ministerial decisions to facilitate trade.



The Nairobi decision builds on the earlier 2013 Bali ministerial decision on preferential rules. It includes ministerial decisions on agriculture covering a Special Safeguard Mechanism for developing countries (to counter import surges of farm items).



"Global trading regime must respond to needs and priorities of developing nations," Modi said.



He closed his second intervention of the day saying global investment principles shouldn't be prescriptive. "Countries need policy space depending on national circumstances and development focus."



