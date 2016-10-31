Eight SIMI terrorists killed after escape from Bhopal Central Jail

The eight SIMI terrorists, who fled from the Bhopal Central Jail early this morning, have been killed in an encounter in Eintkhedi village. The SIMI terrorists escaped from the jail after killing a security guard and scaling the prison wall using bedsheets.



“The incident took place at around 2 a.m. The terrorists used blankets and bedsheets. They overpowered the two officers in charge and then opened the locks,” Superintendent of Police Arvind Saxena told ANI.



Meanwhile, Sanjay Choudhary, Director General of the Bhopal Central Jail, said that the security of other prisoners has been increased post the incident. “The ADG Jail has been directed to probe the security lapses. The security has been increased for the other prisoners now. There will also be a high-level committee to probe the incident,” he added.



The terrorists tied up one guard and killed a head constable by slitting his throat with steel plate and glass at around 2 a.m. The terrorists then used ropes fashioned out of bedsheets to climb the boundary walls. Five officers including the Jail Superintendent have been suspended after the incident.



The action has been taken on the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan told the media that Additional Director General of the jail has also been removed after the incident. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Chouhan and sought for a detail report on the incident. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh earlier lambasted the jail administration for their negligence.



