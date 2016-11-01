Eight SIMI men shot after jail break

The police tracked down and shot dead eight members of the banned students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) on Bhopal’s outskirts on Monday, hours after they pulled off a daring pre-dawn escape from the city’s high-security prison.



The men had planned their escape well, choosing Diwali night to execute their plans when noise from crackers would drown out suspicious sounds from inside the jail. It was brutal, as was expected from the SIMI recruits. One guard was killed as the men slit his throat with a sharpened piece of steel and then attacked him with shards of glass. Another guard was tied up and the escape plan kicked in. Then they escaped by climbing over the prison walls after tying bedsheets together.



However, a string of unanswered questions, a post-operation video clip and conflicting versions about the alleged encounter immediately sparked a political controversy with Congress’ Digvijay Singh and other opposition leaders questioning the government’s narrative.



The eight SIMI men were identified as Amzad, Zakir Hussain Sadiq, Mohammad Salik, Mujeeb Shaikh, Mehboob Guddu, Mohammad Khalid Ahmed, Aqeel and Majid, a police official said. They were awaiting trial in cases of alleged "terror-related activities, besides sedition and robbery". This was the second such jailbreak in MP by SIMI members in three years. Banned in 2001, the outfit is accused of carrying out bombings and of having links with terror groups.



While Mr Chouhan said the escapees were a threat to the nation, and state home minister Bhupendra Singh said the eight were plotting a terror attack. The Centre has asked the national investigative agency (NIA) to probe the incident. Union home minister Rajnath Singh has sought a detailed report.



Soon after the "encounter", a video clip purportedly showing a jawan firing from a close range on a motionless SIMI member went viral, sparking widespread outrage among human rights activists.



While Digvijay Singh said repeated jailbreaks suggest a larger conspiracy, his party colleague Kamal Nath said, "Now we can’t get any information as all of them died, there should be a judicial probe."



AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge. He said the entire incident was "very surprising" and "shocking". "It was perplexing that those killed were fully clothed, wearing shoes, had watches and bands on wrists and belts on trousers," he said.



Shortly after the 30-munute "encounter" at Entikheda, 15 km from Bhopal, MP’s anti-terror squad (ATS) chief Sanjeev Sami said the escapees pelted stones when the police surrounded them, while the city’s inspector general (IG) of police Yogesh Choudhury said the eight opened fire when told to surrender.



No official explained why the eight stuck together, and did not disperse to avoid detection. Other unanswered questions included if they only had sharpened spoons for weapons, why they were shot; and if they indeed fired on the police, from where they got arms. Those killed also wore sports shoes and jeans and not the usual prison attire, post-operation photographs showed.



The central security agencies were particularly anxious as four of the seven SIMI activities, who escaped from the Khandwa jail could be arrested only after three years and during the period of their hiding, the militants were involved in multiple incidents of terror and a bank robbery. Their terror activities were reported from Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.



