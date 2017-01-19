Eicher Polaris plans to drive Multix into Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Eicher Polaris Pvt Ltd (EPPL), a 50:50 joint venture between Eicher Motors Ltd and Polaris Industries Inc of the US, is keen on tapping the neighbouring markets of Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and eventually Africa with its maiden personal utility vehicle –Multix - suitable for India and other emerging markets, catering to the needs of independent businessmen. India has more than 5.8 crore of small independent businessmen and the company, at present, is focusing on this large segment, top company officials said.



Positioned as the India’s first personal utility vehicle, Multix will create a whole new category in the country’s automotive segment, the company hoped.



“Multix is a ground-up innovation, designed and engineered for the independent businessman. It is a personal vehicle loaded with utility to empower independent business owners and help them unlock their potential. Independent small businessmen form an estimated population of 5.8 crore in India and we will be primarily targeting this large segment. We will also target individuals, who run their businesses on two wheelers and are aspiring to get upgraded to four-wheelers,” said Pankaj Dubey, CEO, Eicher Polaris Pvt Ltd.



The company, which has already put in place a network of 70 dealers across southern, western, parts of northern and now eastern India, will take the number of dealership up to 150 by the third quarter before making the vehicles available pan India. The company has put up a state-of-the-art plant at Kukas, near Jaipur, for manufacturing full new range of personal utility vehicles suitable for India and other emerging markets. At present the plant has a capacity of making 60,000 vehicles, which can be expanded up to 1.2 lakh vehicles per year, as and when required, said Dubey.



“Multix, as the name suggests, is for multiple use. It offers the unique power of extreme adaptability to consumers. It is designed and engineered to suit a family, business and power generation needs of the consumer. Multix has a generous cabin space that can comfortably seat a family of five along with luggage. Multix can be cnverted to create large storage space of 1918 liter. In just 3-minutes, the vehicle can be configured for seating a family to larger boot space in order to cater to the business needs of the consumer. However, the most unique and exciting feature of Multix is X-PORT, the power-take-off feature, which can generate power up to 3 KW, and unlock the potentials of independent businessmen, as it can be used for lighting homes and powering professional equipment such as drilling machines, DJ systems, water pumps and more. And it only takes 0.9 litre of diesel for one hour to generate 3 KW of electricity,” Dubey pointed out.



The vehicles are being launched with an introductory ex-showroom price tag of Rs 3.19 lakh (for AX+) and Rs 3.49 lakh (for MX variant) uniformly across the country.



