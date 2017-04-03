Education, health to stay out of GST

As the government takes confident steps towards implementing the ‘one nation, one tax’ regime from July1, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia has come forward to clear various doubts about the move. According to Adhia, education, healthca­re and pilgrimages will continue to be out of the service tax net even under the goods and services tax (GST) reg­ime as the central government is against giving any shock in the first year of the rollout by bringing in new services under ite perview.



Besides making a strong case to the GST council for not touching services that are out of tax net currently, the Centre will also pitch for keeping concessional rate for services like transport at the current level, he said.



The two-day GST council, headed by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and comprising representatives of all states, is scheduled to meet in Srinagar, starting May 18, to decide on rates various good and services will be charged in the new indirect tax regime that is being targeted for rollout from July 1. Adhia in an interview with PTI said the endeavour would be to maintain the current tax incidence on a commodity or service at the same level in the new GST regime.



GST will subsume central levies like excise duty on manufactured products and service tax on rendering of services as well as state VAT on sale, to make for a national sales tax that will be levied at the time of consumption of a product or service.



Adhia said the approach for the GST rollout would be to avoid any shock in the first year and any review for inclusion of a service or change in rate could be done in the second or third year of the implementation based on revenue realisation.



“Our entire purpose will be that we don't upset anything that is there now. We will try to do some smooth landing. So we will recommend to the GST council that whatever is the existing exemption list for service tax they should continue because we cannot do too many things at the same time,” the news agency quoted Adhia as saying.



Currently, there are 17 items in negative list of services on which service tax is not levied. On top of that there are over 60 services, like religious pilgrimage, healthcare, education, skill development, journalistic activities, which are exempt from service tax.



Rajat Mohan, director at tax consultant Nangia & Co, said: “GST is the biggest change that our country would see in last 50 years. I see that it was imperative that the government should continue exemptions on the current list of services, which are tax neutral under the service tax regime.”



“I am ecstatic that there would be no levy of GST on services rendered by the government, the Reserve Bank of India, public conveniences, educational institution, services relating to agriculture, transmission or distribution of electricity, renting of residential dwelling for use as a residence, burial, healthcare, specified schemes of general insurance etc,” Mohan said.



Mohan, however, felt that this might lead to cascading effect of taxes, but by maintaining the status quo the government has ensured that neither the consumer nor the small and medium-sized companies are not in a state of shock.



Asked if these services would be kept exempt from GST, Adhia said: “We presume so... We will recommend to the GST council that whatever is in the exemption list they should continue in the first year.”



He said the main service tax rate would be standard rate of 18 per cent. “But there may be items of services where abatement (concessional rate) is given for valid reasons. So those items, because there will be no provision for abatements (in GST), we will have to fit them in the rates closed to the present incidence,” he said.



The GST council has approved a four-rate tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent.



Adhia said the transport sector, for example, currently gets abatement of 60 per cent and only 40 per cent of the present service tax rate of 15 per cent is being collected.



And so, the tax in GST will be fixed in the closes bracket of 5 per cent, he said.



Asked if rates for certain services will go up because current tax rate is 15 per cent and the nearest bracket that would not upset the revenue collections is 18 per cent, he said, “some services may become a little more expensive.”



The exact ones that become expensive or cheaper will be decided by the GST council, he said.



On the issue of crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and natural gas being kept out of GST net for the time being by continuing with existing taxes of excise and VAT, Adhia said the GST council decided that to give states comfort of revenue collections. “For them it is some kind of a risk insurer. That 30 per cent income is already assured. Now 70 per cent (of products and services) they are putting it into the common kitty,” he said.



States, he said, want to wait and see how much reve­nue is generated in the GST regime. “So, after a year or two if they find that the buoyancy (in tax revenues) is good, they could very well like to bring it (petroleum products) in GST,” he said.



Meanwhile, Union minister of state for finance Arjum Ram Meghwal on Sunday expressed confidence that the historic tax reform GST will roll out from July 1. “100 per cent GST will be implemented from July 1,” Meghwal said in Kolkata when asked on GST roll out. "In the last meeting four rules had been approved and the next meeting is in Srinagar,” he said on the sidelines of ICC organised on investment opportunities in African country Democratic Republic of Congo.



