ED picks up Kolkata-based Lodha

By FC Bureau Dec 23 2016 , New Delhi

A day after mining baron J Sekhar Reddy was arrested for converting old currency into new, Kolkata-based controversial businessman Parasmal Lodha (in pic) was picked up by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for exchanging Rs 25 crore old bills for new

currency.

Lodha was detained from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Thursday after it was discovered that the sum of Rs 13 crore seized from the office of lawyer Rohit Tandon in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area also belonged to him.

Lodha’s arrest comes after the agencies expanded their net to trap big black money operators. His arrest is also linked to J Shekhar Reddy and Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon. All the three are said to be part of the same

network.

Another of their associates, Sanjay Bhandari, believed to be an arms dealer, reportedly gave the slip to Indian agencies and has subsequently reached London. Bhandari has been booked under the Official’s Secret Act.

Lodha, who has multiple business interests, came to limelight in the 1990s by taking over the Peerless General Finance and Investment Company.

It was alleged at that time that he had links with underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim.Lodha is also a real estate developer known to allegedly add floors in his properties. His name also appeared in the Stephen Court fire case in Kolkata in 2010 in which 43 people were killed.

His daughter Pallavi got married recently to Rahul Jain, son of Fiem Group chairman JK Jain, at a lavish wedding party attended by political bigwigs.

Jain had presented a Rolls-Royce Ghost to his daughter-in-law at the engagement. The income tax department in Chennai caught Reddy along with his associate K Srinivasulu with unaccounted currency of Rs 142 crore. The agencies had earlier found Rs 13.5 crore with Tandon.

On December 1, the ED had raided several hawala operators across the country involved in illegal conversion of old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 to valid legal tender since demonetisation came into effect. The ED had raided multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai among others, based on intelligence gathered by the agency.

Two days after prime minister Narendra Modi had announced scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to curb corruption and black money, the income tax department raided several hawala dealers and jewellers across the country for cutting barter deals with people to convert invalid currency notes into valid legal tender.

