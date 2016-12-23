ED attaches assets worth Rs 1,250 cr; 8 hotels, one Rolls

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets to the tune of Rs 1,250 crore, including eight hotels and a Rolls Royce luxury car, in connection with its money laundering probe in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case. The scam had allegedly cheated thousands of people in West Bengal and Odisha.



According to the ED officials, the agency issued a provisional attachment order for seizing hotels of the group located in Jaipur (Rajasthan), Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Panaji (Goa), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Silchar (Assam) and Kolkata (two hotels) and a fleet of a dozen cars which included a Rs 5-crore worth Rolls Royce.



The officials said, “the deed value of the attached assets is about Rs 465 crore but the market value of the same is Rs 1,250 crore. The attachment order has been issued.” The ED had registered a criminal FIR against the firm, its chairman Gautam Kundu (in pic) and others in 2014 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The agency, which had arrested Kundu last year from here and he is currently in judicial custody, earlier issued four attachment orders in this case for assets worth over Rs 500 crore. The ED has also filed separate charge sheets in courts in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar.



An attachment order under PMLA laws is aimed to deprive the accused from getting benefits of their ill-gotten wealth. It had, hence, registered a criminal FIR against the firm and its owners in 2014 under PMLA.



Earlier, the ED had attached 2,631 bank accounts of the Rose Valley group containing Rs 295 crore under criminal provisions of the PMLA.



The group had allegedly floated a total of 27 companies for running the alleged chit fund operations out of which only half-a-dozen were active. The firm had allegedly floated the scheme by promising inflated returns on investments between 8 and 27 per cent to gullible investors in various states. The company had allegedly made “cross investments” in its various sister firms to suppress its liabilities towards investors.



