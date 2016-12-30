Economy grew 7.2% in H1, inflation in comfort zone: FinMin

Finance Ministry today said that the Indian economy grew 7.2 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal, retaining its position as one of the fastest growing major economies in the world.



The Ministry, in its year-end review, said that inflation has remained in "comfort zone" during the year with retail and wholesale inflation averaging 5.2 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively, in the April-October period.



"The stress given to fiscal consolidation through expenditure rationalisation and revenue raising efforts and the focus on administrative measures for cooperative financial governance and also steps towards containing inflation have contributed significantly to macro-economic stability," an official statement said.



It further said that during 2016-17, the economy has continued to consolidate the gains achieved in restoring macro-economic stability and despite the continuing global sluggishness and recent pick-up in petroleum prices, the economic growth has continued to be robust and inflation has remained "more or less stable" in the current year.



The statement also said that the fiscal deficit and current account deficit as percentage of GDP have improved, and the growth rate of the economy during the first half of the current fiscal is estimated at 7.2 per cent, which makes India one of the fastest growing major economies in the world.



The growth rates for agriculture and allied sectors, industry and services sectors during the six-month period are estimated at 2.5 per cent, 5.6 per cent, and 9.2 per cent, respectively.



"Inflation measured in terms of Consumer Price Index and Wholesale Price Index has remained in comfort zone during the current Financial Year 2016-17," the Ministry said.



CPI (Combined) inflation for 2015-16 declined to 4.9 per cent from 5.9 per cent in 2014-15. It averaged 5.2 per cent in 2016-17 April-October period.



Food inflation, as measured by Consumer Food Price Index, declined to 4.9 per cent in 2015-16 from 6.4 per cent in 2014-15. It averaged 6.1 per cent in 2016-17 April-October period.



WPI inflation declined to (-) 2.5 per cent in 2015-16 from 2 per cent in 2014-15. It averaged 2.7 per cent in 2016-17 April-October period.



The government has notified the monetary policy committee under which the RBI will target inflation of 4 per cent with tolerance level of (+/-) 2 per cent for the period between August 5, 2016 and March 31, 2021.



"The government monitors the price situation on a regular basis as controlling inflation is a key priority and has taken a number of measures to control inflation especially food inflation," the ministry said.



During April-October period of the ongoing fiscal, trade deficit decreased to USD 53.2 billion from USD 78.2 billion a year ago.



"There has been significant market diversification in India's trade from Europe and America to Asia and Africa in recent years -- a process that has helped in coping up with the sluggish global demand," it added.



Current Account Deficit (CAD) narrowed down to USD 0.3 billion (0.1 per cent of GDP) in April-June of current fiscal, from USD 6.1 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) in corresponding period of the previous year.



CAD had narrowed down to USD 22.2 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in 2015-16 as compared to USD 26.9 billion in 2014-15.



In the current fiscal 2016-17, foreign exchange reserves touched a high of USD 372 billion at end September 2016 and stood at USD 365.3 billion on November 25, 2016.



"Country's foreign exchange reserves are at a comfortable position to buffer any external shocks," it said.



In the current fiscal 2016-17 (April-November), the average monthly exchange rate of rupee was in the range of Rs 66-67 per US dollar.



India's external debt stock stood at USD 479.7 billion at end-June 2016, witnessing a decline of USD 5.4 billion (1.1 per cent) over the level at end-March 2016.



"All external debt indicators show that India's external debt has remained within manageable limits. India continues to be among the less vulnerable nations in terms of its key debt indicators," the ministry added.



The government, it said, has undertaken a number of policy measures including enhanced public investment, kick starting stalled projects, improving governance through systemic changes like open auction for natural resources, and improving business environment.



Further, the government has also liberalised and simplified the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy in the sectors like defence, railway infrastructure, construction and pharmaceuticals etc.



