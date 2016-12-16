Economic prosperity will remove backwardness, poverty: Prez

Asserting that development of industry is central to economic progress, President Pranab Mukherjee today said the country needs to strive for greater economic prosperity to remove backwardness and poverty.



Industrial success depends on efficient use of resources, including manpower, he said.



"India needs to strive for greater economic prosperity to eradicate backwardness and its poverty. Development of industry economy is central to economic progress," Mukherjee said at 'World Confluence of Humanity, Power and Spirituality' here.



It is necessary to create a culture of hard work, sincerity and dedication in the workforce and this where spirituality has a role to play, he said.



"The success of our industrial sector depends on the efficient use of our resources. A happy and satisfied workforce is a key industrial development," the President said.



