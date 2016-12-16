LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Economic prosperity will remove backwardness, poverty: Prez

By PTI Dec 16 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Asserting that development of industry is central to economic progress, President Pranab Mukherjee today said the country needs to strive for greater economic prosperity to remove backwardness and poverty.

Industrial success depends on efficient use of resources, including manpower, he said.

"India needs to strive for greater economic prosperity to eradicate backwardness and its poverty. Development of industry economy is central to economic progress," Mukherjee said at 'World Confluence of Humanity, Power and Spirituality' here.

It is necessary to create a culture of hard work, sincerity and dedication in the workforce and this where spirituality has a role to play, he said.

"The success of our industrial sector depends on the efficient use of our resources. A happy and satisfied workforce is a key industrial development," the President said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Where to, now?
    Does Modi have yet another ace up his sleeve to wriggle out of this maze?

    The US Federal Reserve’s decision to increase key interest rates by 25 basis points is on expected lines.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: It gets curiouser & curiouser

Materially, nothing much changed between December 2 and December 9 ...

Sachin Shridhar

Protest, promise & populism

Turmoil is what the world likes today. Or so it ...

Susan Visvanathan

A malthusian spectre

Malthusian economics, as we know well from the works of ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter