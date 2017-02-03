EC notice to Parrikar over vote bribe remark

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar over a remark he made while campaigning in Goa and has asked him to file a reply by Friday. “There is no problem if somebody roams around after taking Rs 500, but just vote for the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol),” the EC notice quoted Parikkar as having said at a gathering in Chimbel on January 29.



The action came after Congress on Thursday demanded that a police case be registered against Parrikar for instigating voters to accept bribe ahead of the February 4 Assembly elections in Goa. “If FIR can be registered against Arvind Kejriwal, then why not against Parrikar? Both have made similar comments and violated the model code of conduct,” Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh said. Earlier, the EC had ordered an FIR against Kejriwal over similar appeal to the voters.



Goa’s 40-member assembly, among the smaller ones in the country, has created far bigger buzz at the national level ahead of these elections than its size. The BJP is looking to retain power in the state, which is witnessing an open battle among a number of parties. While the BJP and the Congress have been traditional rivals, like Punjab the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has gone big in Goa too. Regional player Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has allied with RSS rebel Subhash Velingkar’ss Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena to contest on 28 seats making it a multi-cornered contest. The BJP is contesting on 36 seats and is backing four independents. For the ruling party, the trump card is former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.



Parrikar has been the most visible and popular face of the BJP in Goa. BJP president Amit Shah even announced that the party will take a call on Parrikar’s role after the election results signaling that he might return to Goa as CM if the BJP is voted to power.



The Congress has made banning of casinos a major issue, but its campaign has run out of steam in absence of credible faces. The party’s image took a beating in its earlier stint, which was marked by several scams.



AAP is the only party, which is going to the polls with a chief ministerial face. Former bureaucrat Elvis Gomes is leading AAP’s campaign in Goa. The party was also first to hit the campaign trail starting ground work more than six months ago through an extensive door-to-door campaign. Going by the opinion polls so far, the BJP is ahead of all its rivals. But AAP claimed on Friday that an internal survey indicated a clean sweep for it in the polls.



