EC hears AIADMK factions’ claims on party symbol

The Sasikala and OPS factions of the AIADMK presented their final arguments before the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday, staking claim to the party’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. The EC ruling on the matter its expected on Thursday. The outcome of the ruling is significant, with the two factions in the fray for the April 12 bypoll in RK Nagar assembly segment that fell vacant following the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa. The last date for filing nominations is March 23.



During the day-long deliberations at the EC headquarters, both the factions argued the merits of their rights over the symbol and also questioned the other faction’s bid for the same. While the Sasikala faction based their argument stating that there was no split in the party and that only a few have joined hands with O Panneerselvam, the OPS faction dismissed the claim saying their faction has the support of a majority of the party cadres. ‘Two Leaves’ is considered by the AIADMK as its victory symbol and hence the tussle on both side to retain it. Candidates from both the factions — TTV Dinakaran (Sasikala faction) and E Madhusudhanan (OPS faction) — who are in the fray for the RK Nagar bypoll, are expected to file their nominations on Thursday and hence are keenly awaiting the outcome of the EC ruling.



Nearly three decades ago, when the AIADMK split following the death of its founder, MG Ramachandran, the EC had refused to grant the symbol to either of Jayalalithaa or Janaki Ramchandran and instead offered them two different symbols to fight the 1989 assembly elections. While both the factions were defeated in the 1989 assembly elections, the Jayalalithaa faction emerged stronger. Eventually, both the factions were merged and Jayalalithaa became the general secretary of the party. Consequently, the EC allotted the Two Leaves back to the party.



