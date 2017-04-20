LoginRegister
EC gets Rs 3,173 cr to deploy VVPATs in 2019 elections

By FC Bureau Apr 20 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Election Commission (EC) will deploy voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units in all polling booths in general elections of 2019 to provide an additional layer of transparency for voters’ satisfaction.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved sanction of Rs 3,173.47 crore to the EC to procure 16.15 lakh VVPAT units from state-owned Bharat Electronics and Electronics Corporation of India during 2017-19.

The urgency to procure additional VVPAT machines has been highlighted after opposition leaders questioned the credibility of electoral process carried out through electronic voting machines (EVMs) in assembly elections to five states recently.

BSP supremo Mayawati and AAP leader Arvind Kejrival have publicly questioned the fairness of elections held through EVMs.

The duo demanded their replacement with VVPAT or traditional ballot papers. The Supreme Court too has found merit in the demand and directed the EC to have paper trails in EVMs.

However, the Election Commission is grossly short of machines to deploy them on a large scale. Hence the need for procurement of additional

machines.

A VVPAT device functions like a printer to be attached to the ballot unit and kept inside the voting compartment.

When the voter presses the button against the name of the candidate of his or her choice on the ballot unit, the VVPAT unit generates a paper slip, called ballot slip that contains the name, serial number and symbol of the chosen candidate.

The voter can see this slip through a screened window where it stays for seven seconds, and then it automatically gets cut and falls down into a sealed drop box. In this process, the slip will not go into the hands of the voter nor will others be able to see it.

