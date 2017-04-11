EC cancels RK Nagar bypoll over use of money power

The Election Commission (EC) has cancelled the crucial by-poll for the RK Nagar assembly constituency, scheduled on April 12, over huge cash doll-outs to voters by political parties. A fresh date will be announced for the by-poll to the seat, which fell vacant following the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and the then AIADMK general secretary, J Jayalalithaa.



Complaints and allegations over large amounts of cash disbursal by political parties, especially those representing the two factions of the AIADMK and the DMK, were making news ever since the campaign began about two weeks ago. Police too had booked several cases and arrested those caught while distributing cash.



However, the trigger for the cancellation of the bypoll came from the raids conducted by the Income Tax authorities last Friday at various premises belonging to the state Health minister, Vijayabhaskar, and his relatives, besides those of actor Sarat Kumar, who had extended his support to TTV Dinakaran only last Thursday. Documents allegedly seized at the minister’s premises indicated the ruling party’s plans to distribute almost Rs 90 crore to the electorate in the RK Nagar constituency to ensure Dinakaran’s victory.



While the ruling party has dubbed the raids and the subsequent cancellation of the bypoll as a vindictive action by the Union government, the opposition DMK has asked Election Commission to order a CBI enquiry against Tamil Nadu CM Edapady Palanichamy among others, over the alleged largescale cash distribution by the ruling party. “Even the Election Commission seems to be fearing my victory and that is why it has cancelled the bypoll. There were only complaints (about alleged cash distribution) against both DMK and us. Authorities should have investigated the same and took action. Why cancel the bypoll for that,” asked Dinankaran on Monday.



On the other, DMK’s working president, M K Stalin asked the Election Commission to direct CBI to register a case against those who indulged in cash distribution. “Documents have been seized during the recent IT raids indicating that several ministers, including the chief minister, involved in the planned cash distribution to woo the voters in RK Nagar,” Stalin told reporters, reacting the cancellation of the bypoll.



The RK Nagar bypoll became crucial following the split in the ruling AIADMK – between the Sasikala faction and O Panneerselvam factions. While the party’s current deputy general secretary, TTV Dinakaran, was in the fray on behalf of the ruling Sasikala faction (ADMK Amma), E Madhusoodhanan, the presidium chairman of ADMK Puratchithalaivi Amma, contested the bypoll on behalf of the OPS faction. In addition, Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayaram was also in the fray on behalf of MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, thereby paving way for a three-way split in the traditional AIADMK votes.



Besides these three, DMK’s Maruthu Ganesh and BJP’s Gangai Amaran were some of the other prominent candidates in the fray. A total number of 87 candidates, including a large number of independent candidates were in the fray in RK Nagar.



