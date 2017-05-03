LoginRegister
EC cancels Anantnag LS bypoll

By Age Correspondent May 02 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
The Election Commission has cancelled the May 25 Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, citing poor law and order situation and lack of adequate central forces. Earlier, the EC had planned to hold the bypoll on April 12, but had postponed it to May 25, citing similar problems.

In its 10-page order issued on Monday night, the poll panel said, “In view of the prevailing ground situation and non-availability of sufficient security forces, the Commission is of the considered view that peaceful, free and fair poll is not feasible on May 25, as scheduled, though some political parties have asked for the same.” The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Mehbooba Mufti in July last when she became the J&K chief minister.

The EC said Ramzan, the Amarnath Yatra and the upcoming tourist season meant postponing the poll was not an option. Reacting to the order, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah tweeted, “It’s depressing to see how far we have regressed in Kashmir from the highs of the Assembly polls of 2014 to the cancelled poll of 2017.”

