Eating out after July 1 to cost you less, thanks to GST

Dining out in your neighbourhood restaurant will most likely be cheaper from July 1 when goods and services tax (GST) is rolled out.



The government is likely to place restaurants in the 12 per cent slab in the new indirect tax regime, bringing about a sharp reduction in tax on food bills, which at present is up to 30 per cent.



This could be a win-win for those who eat out as well as for restaurant owners. While customers pay less, restaurants are expected to see higher footfall leading to better earnings. If a person spends Rs 100 on food and beverages, a minimum of 20-22 per cent goes in VAT, service tax and various cesses. The overall tax incidence depends on the mix of food, beverage, including alcohol, in the food bill. A VAT of 20 per cent is levied on beverages, compared to 12.5 per cent on food. In addition, 5.6 per cent service tax is also imposed on the bill. With GST subsuming almost all indirect taxes, a lower tax rate of 12 per cent would bring in relief to diners.



“The fitment issue is being discussed. The final decision on this would be taken by the GST Council which is scheduled to meet on May 18-19 in Srinagar,” a government official said.



The all-powerful GST Council, a joint forum of the Centre and states, has already decided to levy a 5 per cent GST on small eateries and restaurants with an annual turnover of up to Rs 50 lakh. They would be part of the composition scheme under which small traders and manufacturers pay a fixed tax provided their annual income is less than the threshold set by the government.



A lower tax rate for most restaurants would mean the government losing its revenue but higher footfall and increased spending by customers should make up for it.



“The lower tax rate would allow people to spend more. This will lead to an increase in overall collection for the government. The current tax rate is close to 30 per cent. A reduction in this will immensely help,” said restaurateur Zorawar Kalra, who runs Farzi Cafe, Made-in-Punjab and Papaya brands of restaurants in metros.



The GST Council has proposed a four-tier tax structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent in the new indirect tax regime. While broadly it has been agreed that most items in the GST would fall under the standard rates of 12 and 18 per cent slab, a group of officials has been set up to work out the detailed classification.



The lowest tax rate of 5 per cent would be levied on items consumed by common man. Nearly half of the items in the CPI (consumer price index) basket, considered essentials, would be zero-rated to avoid price spike.



The highest slab of 28 per cent will be levied on luxury items, demerit goods and those which are currently taxed at around 30 per cent. “Because rate for liquor varies from state to state, at 18 per cent we assume it to be no-better-no worse for the sector,” said AD Singh, managing director, Olive Bar and Kitchen.



Asked if restaurants are under 12 per cent slab, Singh said he had not analysed its impact on the restaurant business.



“It will be a big win-win for both customers and restaurants if the rate is kept at the lowest possible percentage of maybe 12 per cent. In order to pass the benefits of GST it is essential,” said Delhi Club House’s Marut Sikka.



According to sources, the luxury restaurants in five-star hotels would be taxed at higher than 12 per cent GST but industry experts said it would be difficult to define ‘luxury’ for this purpose.



