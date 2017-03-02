In Eastern UP, battle of equals

The battle for Uttar Pradesh has entered the penultimate phase as polling will be held on March 4 for 49 seats in eastern region of the state, where all three major political parties have significant dominance.



If the Samajwadi Party dominated the region in 2012 assembly elections winning 27 seats, the Modi wave gripped the area in 2014 Lok Sabha elections with the BJP winning 43 seats. The BSP too has substantial vote base in the region as it remained runners up in most of the seats in the area in 2012 and 2014 elections. Will the 2017 replicate 2012 or 2014 remains to be seen but political big wigs have raised the poll tempo with some high pitch campaign.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Maharganj on Wednesday where he blasted Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi and also took on the critics of note ban citing the latest GDP figures showing the economy absorbing demonetisation impact.



In a veiled reference to nobel laureate Amartya Sen, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the note ban, Modi said that “hard work was more powerful than Harvard”. The jibe was at Sen and the other Harvard-educated economists, who had claimed that India’s GDP will come down by two percentage points due to the note ban.



He also claimed that it is not the question if the BJP will get two-third majority as the talk was going on if the party will get three-fourth of seats.



PM Modi was certain that there is BJP wave in the state but the party will still bank on polarisation to swing voters in its favour. The 49 seats in the sixth phase also have large Muslim population. There are around 30 Muslim candidates in fray for 49 seats. The BJP is the only major party which has not fielded any Muslim candidates.



Prominent candidates in this phase include BSP turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya from Padrauna (Kushinagar), former BJP state president Surya Pratap Shahi from Pathardeva (Deoria), Shyam Bahadur Yadav (SP), son of former governor Ram Naresh Yadav from Fulpur Pawai (Azamgarh), SP turncoats Ambika Chowhdury and Narai Rai, who are contesting on BSP ticket from Fefna (Ballia) and Ballia Sadar.



One of the key contests will be Gorakhpur, a home turf of BJP’s Yogi Adityanath, who is known for his hardline stance. While Gangster Mukhtar Ansari is trying his luck from Mau, his son Abbas is in the fray from the adjoining Ghosi seat in Mau. Senior BJP leader and union miniser Kalraj Mishra’s stronghold Deoria will also witness polling.



Azamgarh has 10 assembly seats, of which SP had won nine in 2012, but this time Mulayam has not addressed a single meeting in his parliamentary constituency. The sixth phase will see voting in north-eastern areas of the state bordering Nepal and the eastern block.



In the 2012 Assembly polls, of the 49 seats, 27 were won by the SP, 9 by BSP, 7 by BJP, 4 by Congress and 2 by others. The BJP is relying on polarisation and split in the Muslim votes between the SP-Congress alliance and BSP. The party has targeted both the rivals.



PM Modi said the state had seen Bua (Mayawati) and Bhatija (Akhilesh Yadav) and Bhaiya’s father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) — all three chief ministers — yet there was no development in the state.



