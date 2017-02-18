LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

East lagging in MF investments: SEBI official

By PTI Feb 18 2017 , Kolkata,

Tags: News
The 12-odd states located in the eastern region were lagging in terms of mutual fund (MF) investments as compared to other parts of the country, a SEBI official said.

"The 12 states of the east are lagging behind in terms of MF investments as compared to other parts of the country", CGM of SEBI Piyush Gupta said at the ICC Mutual Fund Summit here today.

Giving data, he said that assets under management (AUM) in these states were Rs 1.29 lakh crore, which was only 7.4 pr cent of the total AUM of the country which was Rs 17.37 lakh crore.

According to him, this was very low compared to the combined population of these states.

Gupta urged the MF industry to take remedial steps to increase MF investments from the region.

He said that the proportion of equity MFs were rising as compared to debt funds.

He also urged the MF industry to concentrate more on the B15 list of cities as against the metros.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Rocking techies!
    With world-class technical education, Indian youth are scaling new heights

    Trump or no Trump, budding Indian technology talent is bound to find suitors globally.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The Phantom of a Bloody Opera

As long as the walk between subjectivity and objectivity is ...

Ananda Majumdar

<b>Ruminations:</b> Small steps towards power

Every drop counts. That is turning out to be the ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Into the heart of the conscious self

No one would, perforce, know the true dimension, or character, ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter