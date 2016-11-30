East India from Hidesign

Now here’s an accessory that promises to offer you a time travel to cherish! It’s sustainable too. Hidesign, the Puducherry-based premium leather accessory maker, is now coming up with a unique collection-The East India (EI) - using leather first discovered and popularised by the British East India Company in early 1800s. The collection would have a range for both men and women that is modern and minimal with clean lines that focus on the beauty of the leather, said Dilip Kapur, founder, Hidesign.



With a global presence across 84 exclusive stores and a distribution network in 25 countries, Hidesign has become one of the first Indian brands to be retailed at premium international outlets – House of Fraser in the UK, Myers and David Jones in Australia, Stuttafords in South Africa, Parksons in Vietnam, and Robinsons and Isetan in South East Asia.



Significantly, just as Champagne is specific to regions of north east France, Basmati rice to north India, East India leather is recognised and registered as an exclusive product with a geographical indication (GI) to parts of Tamil Nadu, India. East India leather is especially strong, with a lively bounce, thanks to the extracts of myrobalam seed and wattle bark ‘feed’ and ‘fill’ the leather, unlike chemical chrome tanning which only ‘covers’ the leather fibers, said Kapur.



Interestingly, the raw materials used for tanning the EI Leather include the bark of the wattle tree and myrobalan seeds, pungam seed oil used to soften the leather. It uses traditional method of vegetable tanning and it was very



popular amongst the Italians and British in the 20th



century due to its durability and natural glowing texture.



“When I was working in the US in the early 1970s, I was ecstatic to know that the finest leather in the world came from where I grew up and that led me, on my return to search for the few skilled tanners who had not yet given up the EI technique. I decided to dedicate Hidesign to research more innovative methods of vegetable tanning, something we have held on to over the past 38 years. The East India Collection is the outcome of that relentless research,” said Kapur. Hidesign is now gearing up to revive the lost art by bringing this 200 year-old heritage leather back to the retail forefront. Moves are afoot to recreate this splendid leather that is not only sustainable but also exemplifies India’s rich legacy of traditional methods and handcraftsmanship.



The East India collection comprises shoulder bags, totes, hobos, slings, backpacks, briefcases, city bags and wallets. The full grain leathers highlight the natural texture in rich colours of tan, brown, marsala and midnight blue. The bags come with price tags ranging between Rs 3,295 and Rs 10,595.



