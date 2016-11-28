LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Early Budget to help kick-start projects from Apr 1: Nirmala

By PTI Nov 28 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has exuded confidence that early Budget will help various departments move ahead with their developmental projects from April 1 itself.

The government is planning to unveil the Budget for 2017-18 on February 1 instead of the general practice of presenting it on the last working day of February.

Sitharaman said that the broad idea of presenting the Budget early is that "you will gain complete one month before its implementation starts from April 1".

The usual practice of unveiling Budget on the last working day of February, she said, delayed the whole process as the Budget was actually passed after much beyond beginning the new financial year.

"...The departments which have to spend the money do not get the money in the hand (on time) and as a result of which everything gets pushed by 2-3 months...So actually, you lose out 2-3 important months in a financial year," she told PTI.

"Therefore, this step has a definite objective of getting it well on time. Now from April 1 itself, every department (will have) its money and the intention is not to go park the money in a concerned area and keep waiting to act, it should be steady flow of work get done and then move forward," the Minister said.

Finance Ministry is gearing up to present the Budget for next fiscal around February 1, advancing the scheduled date by a month so as to complete the entire process by March 31.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Black money blues
    Clarity is needed on two differential rates for voluntary declarations

    The new proposal to tax cash, which has come to light after the November 8 demonetisation drive, will succeed only if some factors are taken into cons

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Disequilibrium:</b> MMS: why are you being intellectually dishonest?

Organised loot and legalised plunder is how former PM Dr ...

M S Swaminathan

Usher in biohappiness

Our green revolution has been sustained only because of public ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The good, the bad and the ugly

Most of us allocate a great deal of attention to ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter