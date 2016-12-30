LoginRegister
e-pay new normal as Tibet goes cashless

By Press Trust of India Dec 30 2016 , Beijing

Going cashless has become the new normal for Tibetans to make online purchases and payments, China’s Xinhua news agency has claimed citing the nearly 1.7 million internet connections linked to cellphones in the remote Himalayan region. Restaurants, souvenir shops and movie theatres all provide online payment services. QR codes have become common on vendor booths selling Tibetan jewellery.

Figures from the Tibet communication administration bureau said the number of Internet users in Tibet had reached 1.639 million as of March.

An account statement from Alipay, China’s e-payment platform also showed that 83.3 per cent of payments in Tibet were conducted via mobile phones in 2015, topping the country for four years in a row.

