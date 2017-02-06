E-commerce, WTO & SMEs: Look before you leap in the dark

In the context of discussions on e-commerce, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have come sharply in focus.



A narrative is sought to be created at multiple international organisations, seeking to establish significant gains to small and medium enterprises from international rulemaking on e-commerce.



However, negotiations are unlikely to address some of the key constrains preventing small and medium enterprises from using e commerce for their business in international/cross border trade.



With the rapid rise of number of internet users and resultant buying and selling of goods and services both within the business community (B2B) and from business to consumers (B2C), online domestic trade is booming, though not without enormous legal and administrative friction in operations.



But the systemic friction becomes insurmountable when small and medium enterprises want to embrace e-commerce especially for international trade due to lack of India’s e-commerce readiness.



India faces serious challenges in four areas in facilitating e-commerce, especially its cross border dealings: hard and soft infrastructure, legal framework, taxes and administration.



A country’s internet infrastructure has become a key determinant for e-commerce. In this context two elements are important. First, access to internet on a reliable basis and second, access to high speed internet.



Thus, mere internet penetration is not enough for purposes of online business. It has been recognised that despite major strides in the digital world, India’s low e-commerce volume is primarily due to its low and slow internet connectivity outside the main cities. India's experience is likely to be the story in most developing countries.



Further, not just internet, for enabling e-commerce, the entire logistics handling at ports/ airports has to be thought through anew with three key requirements: speed, cost of handling smaller consignments and ‘track & trace’ capability.



At present the capabilities in these areas are squarely absent at most ports in India. There is huge shortage of basic equipment as X-ray machines and trained staff to ensure security compliance speedily, causing delays and uncertainties.



