E-commerce players ease cash crunch pain

E-commerce players had disabled cash on delivery (COD) transactions post demonetisation, after witnessing an increase in returns for want of cash. Some of these players have now resumed CoD while others are still working with both sellers and buyers to ease the cash crunch pain.



Snapdeal has come up with measures to support its sellers who had CoD orders returned after the November 8 announcement. It has told its sellers that it will bear the logistical and packagings cost for all CoD orders worth over Rs 500 which were returned between November 9 and 15. These charges are usually borne by the sellers. According to Snapdeal spokesperson, returns, which saw an increase post demonetisation, and CoD are reverting back to usual rates.



Immediately after the currency ban, Snapdeal rolled out Wallet on Delivery that helps users to pay on the FreeCharge wallet upon delivery. Snapdeal also sent card swipe machines to users, so that they could pay on their cards in the absence of currency notes. Users were also given the option to delay acceptance of their CoD orders by a few days till they could arrange the required currency for the payment. Those who tendered the payment with Rs 2,000 notes were offered the option to receive the change back in their FreeCharge wallets.



On November 9, Snapdeal brought down the CoD limit for new orders to Rs 2,000. The limit was, however, removed on November 17. After suspending CoD after the currency ban, Amazon.in reintroduced it on November 11 with options to pay at the time of delivery.



Customers could continue to order as before and pay conveniently at their doorstep with credit or debit cards or valid currency notes. The delivery agents were trained to help customers who opt for card payment.



“We have already received tremendous customer response and electronic payments at the doorstep have witnessed 10 times growth. Additionally, we saw exciting response to our launch of an offer for customers to go cashless where customer can top up their Amazon Gift Card balance and enjoy an instant incentive of 15 per cent or maximum Rs 300 cashback at checkout. We have also reintroduced cash on delivery starting November 11. We are back to growing over 100 per cent year on year,” said Amazon spokesperson.



eBay had disabled transactions with COD option and has not yet resumed it. COD shipments that have not yet been shipped were cancelled, said eBay spokesperson. The company also enquired with buyers on the cash situation before deciding on sending the in-transit shipments to him or sending them back to sellers. UrbanClap has put in place features like “book now -- pay online after service” to help customers who are doubtful about paying online upfront.



