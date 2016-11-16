E-COMM works around cash crunch

Demonitisation of Indian currency notes has touched everybody’s life for good and bad. Bad in most cases, where the general public is inconvenienced. As Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes are being wiped out and the system is virtually cash-strapped, e-commerce companies have seen a big dip in traditional cash-on-delivery model or CoD. Business has been badly hit, although nobody really wants to talk about the numbers and forsee a promising rise in cashless sales.



Big players like Snapdeal and Amazon maintain that post announcement of demonetisation, they have recorded a marginal dip in order volumes. Smaller players are worried.



Online fashion apparel startup Voonik feels in the short term there are a couple of challenges due to higher COD orders across all e-commerce players. “Over 70 per cent of our customers are from non-metro locations, thus a sudden ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has impacted the order volume for a couple of days. To handhold our customers through this transition, we are giving flexible order delivery options. Our customer can choose to get their orders delivered after November 19 or November 24 as per their convenience,” says Voonik co-founder and CEO Sujayath Ali. Voonik has integrated to digital wallet and card-on-delivery to retain customers.



Debadutta Upadhyaya, co-founder, Timesaverz.com, a pioneer in online services, maintains a big drop in sales, initially. “Here's a drop in sales for sure but the positive thing is that customers are moving more to cashless transactions, preferring to pre-pay or pay after the job is done online. On a short-term basis, it is going to affect business,” she says but hopes for better days.



Others visibly unhappy



Nishima Aggarwal, co-founder and chief performance officer, CurrencyKart, an online currency aggregator, feels the business has taken a big hit. "About 70 per cent of our orders were paid through cash on delivery, which was our portal’s biggest USP, and there were prepaid orders. But we have to temporarily lock the COD facility on our portal till there is enough flow of new currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination in the economy. So now it is 0 per cent COD orders," she says.



Other players in niche segments are facing tough times. "Cash on delivery is essential for our young as well as boarding students. Our deliveries have been impacted for the packages upward of Rs 1,500. With logistic providers limited to COD deliveries, this could inconvenience the student fraternity in hostels and far flung colleges immensely. The cashless options have not penetrated the below 20 age group yet," says Geetanjali Khanna, co-founder of fastudent.com, an education e-commerce platform.



E-commerce giants like Amazon, Snapdeal, Myntra, Urbanclap, Flipkart have reduced or stopped COD orders. Going a step forward they have all come up with card on delivery option which has improved sales. India's largest mobile services market place Urbanclap feels COD will soon be a thing of past.



Abhiraj Bhal, co-founder of UrbanClap says: "Prime Minister Modi’s directive is historic. It will leapfrog our payment ecosystem towards digitisation. At UrbanClap, we have put in place features like “book now pay online after service” to fully capitalise on the same."



Likewise, Snapdeal has the card on delivery option. “To provide assistance to COD users, we provided the card on delivery option. Additionally, users had the option to defer the delivery by a few days till the new currency notes become available. Snapdeal restricted new CoD orders to Rs 2,000 to make it convenient for the buyers and delivery personnel. The CoD limits will get increased gradually over the next few days,” says a Snapdeal spokesperson.



amazon feels the same



“As of November 11, we have re-introduced COD to enable options to pay at the time of delivery. Customers can continue to order as before, and pay conveniently at their doorstep with credit or debit cards or valid currency notes. Our delivery agents have been trained to help customers who opt for card payments, and accept genuine currency including the newly introduced Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes,” says an Amazon spokesperson.



Amazon claims to have recorded a 10-time card on delivery sales growth with cash getting wiped out of the system. “In the last two days, electronic payments at doorstep have gone up by a factor of 10X. This clearly indicates that customers are able to adapt to electronic payment methods when cash is constrained,” the company says.



E-wallet is another option, which most players are cashing in on and PayTM is leading the show. With more and more merchants enrolling with the e-wallet firm, the digital wallet player has hit a record 5 million transactions a day in last few days. PayTM, which has 150 million digital wallets as customer base, saw an exponential growth. There has been a 1,000 per cent increase in the amount of money customers have loaded on to the app. The company sees Rs 24,000 crore worth of transactions in the days to come, says Nitin Misra, senior vice president, Paytm.



Snapdeal has introduced a new ‘Wallet on Delivery’ option for users, whereby buyers can pay via FreeCharge wallet, when the item is delivered. “Addressing the absolute need of the hour, Snapdeal and FreeCharge have launched "Wallet on Delivery" within 24 hours of demonetisation. It has been successful. Nearly 5 per cent of our transactions are being done through e-wallets, rest online,” says Snapdeal.



While small and niche players whose delivery logistics is based on cash transactions are badly hit, most feel this move will lead to a cashless society in India in days to come.



Sanjeev Bhatia, co-founder, Only­mo­bile.com, who says sales are down 15 per cent, is optimistic. “This may adversely affect the COD orders for a while since liquidity is an issue but this will prompt people to conduct more transactions via prepaid mode. That's what will help increase liquidity”, he maintains.



Others like Vishwavijay Singh, co-founder, Salebhai.com, an online marketplace for food and handicraft items from grassroots, maintain going cashless has always been their USP and they had never compromised on it. "We, as a company, never promoted cash transactions. In fact, we don't offer COD. We have lost business on that count but never succumbed to pressure. We will continue to promote fair business practices," he says.



