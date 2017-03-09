E-comm vendors fear drying up of bank loans

Struggling with non-payment and in some cases delayed payment from e-commerce majors, vendors are facing the prospect of not getting bank lending anymore.
According to sources, banks are doing due diligence on a constant basis.
“If we find some vendors have not cleared dues or if their conduct is not in line with our requirements, we will take a call on them. We review the performance of merchant loans on a regular basis and exit some of the accounts on the basis of their conduct,” said a spokesperson of Axis Bank.
Several vendors have complained of payment defaults by e-commerce firms and some of them are facing a serious crisis. With valuations declining and funds hard to come by, many of them have even retrenched employees.
Many small time e-commerce outfits are even winding up their operations, hitting the e-sellers hard.
The online vendors association had recently approached commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek ring fencing of their exposure. Vendors, majority of them startups and first generation entrepreneurs, fear an impending payment delay from retail majors, which could cripple their business.
Sitharaman had said she would take up the issue of non-payment with the consumer affairs ministry. “Yes, there are lot of people telling me about it. Many have approached me through the social media,” the minister had said.