E-comm vendors fear drying up of bank loans

Struggling with non-payment and in some cases delayed payment from e-co­m­merce majors, vendors are facing the prospect of not ge­tting bank lending anymore.



According to sources, banks are doing due diligence on a constant basis.



“If we find some vendors have not cleared dues or if their conduct is not in line with our requirements, we will take a call on them. We review the performance of merchant loans on a regular basis and exit some of the accounts on the basis of their conduct,” said a spokesperson of Axis Bank.



Several vendors have co­m­plained of payment defau­l­ts by e-commerce firms and some of them are facing a serious crisis. With valuations declining and funds hard to come by, many of them have even retrenched employees.



Many small time e-commerce outfits are even winding up their operations, hitting the e-sellers hard.



The online vendors association had recently appro­a­c­hed commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek ring fencing of their exposure. Vendors, majority of th­em startups and first generation entrepreneurs, fear an impending payment delay from retail majors, which could cripple their business.



Sitharaman had said she would take up the issue of non-payment with the consumer affairs ministry. “Yes, there are lot of people telling me about it. Many have approached me through the social media,” the minister had said.



