LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

E-comm vendors fear drying up of bank loans

By FC Bureau Mar 09 2017 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Struggling with non-payment and in some cases delayed payment from e-co­m­merce majors, vendors are facing the prospect of not ge­tting bank lending anymore.

According to sources, banks are doing due diligence on a constant basis.

“If we find some vendors have not cleared dues or if their conduct is not in line with our requirements, we will take a call on them. We review the performance of merchant loans on a regular basis and exit some of the accounts on the basis of their conduct,” said a spokesperson of Axis Bank.

Several vendors have co­m­plained of payment defau­l­ts by e-commerce firms and some of them are facing a serious crisis. With valuations declining and funds hard to come by, many of them have even retrenched employees.

Many small time e-commerce outfits are even winding up their operations, hitting the e-sellers hard.

The online vendors association had recently appro­a­c­hed commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek ring fencing of their exposure. Vendors, majority of th­em startups and first generation entrepreneurs, fear an impending payment delay from retail majors, which could cripple their business.

Sitharaman had said she would take up the issue of non-payment with the consumer affairs ministry. “Yes, there are lot of people telling me about it. Many have approached me through the social media,” the minister had said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Empower
    Let’s not stop at lip service, let’s truly create an eco system for women empowerment

    Come women’s day, there’s talk about their empowerment and the leadership roles that they have played across economic, social and political vector

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Who am i really?

A new trend seems to have emerged these days, I ...

Ananda Majumdar

Politics at the cutting age

You cannot win the world and then return to find ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Mind the body & balance the mind

Most of us are familiar with the idiom that best ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter