E-comm crisis unfolds: Vendors fear payment delay

With Snapdeal in the throes of a crisis and many other smaller e-commerce outfits going belly up, the online vendors association with great trepidation have met commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ring fence their exposure.



These vendors, the majority of them are startups and are first generation entrepreneurs, fear an impending payment delay from retail biggies that could hit them hard and even ruin their business prospects. Online vendors had met Sitharaman earlier also to take up the issue of pending payment from cash-strapped e-commerce firm AskMe. Now, top e-retailer Snapdeal slipping into a crisis has only added to their worries. This prompted them to knock on the government doors for a lifeline in case the crisis deepens.



As many as 1,500 vendors, under the banner of All-India Online Vendor Association (AIOVA), have met the commerce minister once again to take up payment issues which have multiplied after demonetisation. In a letter to the commerce ministry, the trade body has expressed apprehension about the possible delay in payment from Snapdeal.



The association estimates that Snapdeal may be owing Rs 300-Rs 400 crore in outstanding dues to vendors and goods in transit. In the absence of any regulatory safeguard, the AIOVA wants the government to ensure that the money owed to vendors is protected.



”The cases of delayed payments from marketplaces are growing. It’s a big concern. The government should step into it. We have been demanding a regulatory body for the sector to protect vendor interest,” said online vendor Amit Arora.



Most of the online market places such as Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytm are in losses. While their business model is to underwrite huge discounts offered by the registered vendors to grab larger share of the market pie resulting in huge losses, a delay in fund infusion by their promoters and investors could trigger a deep crisis. This could destroy the eco-system built by them over the past few years and force registered sellers to shut down.



The early signs of a slump is visible with Snapdeal giving pink slips to over 600 staff and senior management taking a sharp cut in their salaries. Snapdeal is unlikely to be the only e-tailer deep in trouble, as there could be many others given the high cost of deep discounts for market share.



As the online retailers receive a major chunk of their revenue from cash on delivery (COD), the cash crunch post-demonetisation had severely impacted them. This has cascading effect with vendors getting their inventory locked and payments delayed.



