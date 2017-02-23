E-com crisis: Snapdeal chiefs take 100% pay cut

Snapdeal co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal have taken a 100 per cent salary cut, while many others at the firm have "proactively" offered significant reduction in compensation.



The SoftBank-backed firm, which has been struggling to raise fresh funding, is also laying off hundreds of employees and eliminating non-core projects to focus on "profitable growth".



In a candid admission that things are beginning to fall apart, Bahl in an e-mail to employees, conceded that over the last 2-3 years, with all the capital coming into this market, the company and the entire industry "started making mistakes".



"We started growing our business much before the right economic model and market fit was figured out. We also started diversifying and starting new projects while we still hadn't perfected the first or made it profitable. We started building our team and capabilities for a much larger size of business than what was required with the present scale," he said.



Bahl cited examples of global companies like Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Lego and Spicejet that "painted themselves into a corner many times over" before they became successful.



He said Snapdeal is being re-organised into a lean, focused and entrepreneurial company. "We are combining teams, reducing layers, eliminating non-core projects and strengthening the focus on profitable growth.



Sadly, we will also be saying really painful goodbyes to some of our colleagues in this process,” he said. According to sources, the firm is in the process of laying off 600 people across Snapdeal, Vulcan Express (logistics) and FreeCharge (payments).



“Both Rohit and I are taking a 100 per cent salary cut. Many of our leaders have also stepped up proactively and offered to take a significant cut in their compensation,” he said. The company had last reported an employee strength of 8,000 people. Snapdeal is locked in an intense battle with rivals Amazon and Flipkart.



Snapdeal admitted that it is rationalising part of its workforce on its journey to become India’s first profit­a­b­le e-commerce firm in 2 ye­a­rs. It has started by sending out employees with Sna­p­de­al, logistics arm Vulcan and digital payments business Freecharge. The downsizing is happening across different levels in the 3 entities.



Snapdeal also has completed a number of efficiency-enhancing measures, which has led to its Ebidta increasing by 40 per cent in the first 9 months of FY17.



The efficiency gains arise from many business process and operations optimisation initiatives, which have led to 35 per cent lower delivery costs, 75 per cent lower data hosting costs on account of Snapdeal’s deployment of its private cloud solution and 25 per cent lower company fixed costs, it said.



During this same period, Snapdeal has also seen its net revenues rapidly rise by 3.5X, it claimed. Building on all of these substantial gains, Snapdeal expects to be the first profitable e-commerce company in India in 2 years. Snapdeal’s wholly owned logistics firm, Vulcan Expr­ess is expected to turn profitable by the middle of this year.



