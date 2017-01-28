Duty on sugar imports may go soon

The finance ministry is likely to scrap the import duty on sugar next week with the objective of increasing domestic supplies and prevent further price rise during the ongoing season of assembly elections.



The decision was taken at a high-level meeting convened by the prime minister’s office on Friday where officials of ministries of food and consumer affairs and finance were present, sources said. Import of sugar attracts 40 per cent duty.



The food ministry is yet to release the official estimate of sugar production for 2016-17 season (October-September) after an emergency meeting of cane commissioners of the states. Sources said the production may fall to 21.5 million tonnes from the earlier projection of 22.5 million tonnes.



Financial Chronicle had reported in May last year that sugar production could fall to 21 million tonnes in 2016-17 season.



The Indian Sugar Mills Association had already cut its estimates to 21.3 million tonnes from an earlier 23.4 million tonnes. India consumes about 25 million tonnes of sugar per year. But the demand may be lower this year, estimated at 24.2 million tonnes by ISMA, due to demonetisation.



“If import duty is scrapped now, the international price will have parity with current Indian rates,” a trader of sugar said. However, the government needs to take a decision quickly as it will take about 45 days to bring raw sugar from Brazil and sell in India after refining here, he added.



In terms of price, imported sugar may be Rs 2 per kg cheaper, but the domestic availability will finally decide the rates, he added.



Industry sources said, the refiners, who are allowed to bring in raw sugar at zero import duty for re-export to other countries after processing here, may get the benefits if import duty is scrapped. They may divert some of their imported sugar to domestic market and then off set the stocks with fresh imports, the sources said.



India is likely to import around 1.2 million tonnes, said Prerana Desai, vice-president (research) at Mumbai-based Edelweiss Integrated Commodity Management. Imports are likely after completion of crushing season around April, she said.



“Lower sugar production in Maharashtra and Karnataka has led to increase the imports estimates from the previous projection of 0.7 million tonnes amidst fall in domestic sales during November and December due to demonetisation,” Desai said.



