LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Brands

Ducati India slashes price of Scrambler range by Rs 90,000

By PTI Nov 29 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: News
Italian superbike maker Ducati has slashed price of its Scrambler model range by Rs 90,000 in India till the year-end to mark its 90th anniversary.

The price cut is valid on all the four variants including the Scrambler Icon, Classic, Urban Enduro and Full Throttle, until December 31, 2016, Ducati India said in a statement.

Under the offer, the Scrambler Icon (Red) is now available at Rs 6.07 lakh while the Scrambler Classic, Urban Enduro and Full Throttle are available at Rs 7.28 lakh until December 31, 2016 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Besides, the prospective customers can avail the recently launched finance schemes in partnership with Yes bank, it added.

"In little less than two years, we have achieved great growth and our entire range has been very well received by the Indian market. We would like to thank our Ducatisti and Desmo Owners Clubs for making this a very special year for us," Ducati India Managing Director Ravi Avalur said.

The Ducati brand was founded in 1926.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY BRANDS

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • A pillar crumbles
    India’s postal system needs a thorough overhaul, as demonetisation demonstrated

    Whenever a new government comes to power, one of the promises it reiterates invariably is its resolve to make the country’s postal services departme

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Cut & Thrust:</b> 26/11 memories haunt us

Bumped into my old friend Anupam Kher the other day. ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

So, tell us, what makes you happy?

To be happier, pray at the altar of progress and ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The good, the bad and the ugly

Most of us allocate a great deal of attention to ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter