Ducati India slashes price of Scrambler range by Rs 90,000

Italian superbike maker Ducati has slashed price of its Scrambler model range by Rs 90,000 in India till the year-end to mark its 90th anniversary.



The price cut is valid on all the four variants including the Scrambler Icon, Classic, Urban Enduro and Full Throttle, until December 31, 2016, Ducati India said in a statement.



Under the offer, the Scrambler Icon (Red) is now available at Rs 6.07 lakh while the Scrambler Classic, Urban Enduro and Full Throttle are available at Rs 7.28 lakh until December 31, 2016 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).



Besides, the prospective customers can avail the recently launched finance schemes in partnership with Yes bank, it added.



"In little less than two years, we have achieved great growth and our entire range has been very well received by the Indian market. We would like to thank our Ducatisti and Desmo Owners Clubs for making this a very special year for us," Ducati India Managing Director Ravi Avalur said.



The Ducati brand was founded in 1926.



