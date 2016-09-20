Ducati eyes larger pie of luxury motorcycle mart

Buoyed with growing popularity of its legendary brand in the country, Ducati, the Italian iconic racing motorcycle maker, is bringing a range of new motorcycles next year.“Our sales have doubled since we entered the growing Indian market last year and we are readying a range of new motorcycles to cash in on the popularity of our brand,” Ravi Avalur, managing director at Ducati India told Financial Chronicle. He said he was not authorised to reveal the names yet.“India is an important market, and growth engine for the brand and all our 11 models have been well received by bike enthusiasts across the country,” Avalur said, without disclosing volumes. These 11 models are priced between Rs 6.8 lakh and Rs 55 lakh.He said the new Ducati XDiavel, a true cruiser bike with all design and technology and performance expected of Ducati thoroughbred were sold out. The company had started pre-launch bookings earlier.On Monday, the company, which entered India in April 2015, launched Ducati XDiavel with a price tag of Rs 15.70 lakh and Ducati XDiavel S atRs 18.27 lakh at Pune showroom. Due to trade agreement between Indian and Thailand, these imported luxury motorcycles from its Thailand factory attract only 14 per cent import duties and taxes, making them on par with the overseas price range, officials said.The Ducati XDiavel rivals heavyweights like the Indian Scout and the Harley-Davidson Street Bob in the market. First showcased at the 2015 EICMA motorcycle show, the new Ducati XDiavel was also adjudged the most beautiful bike of the show. It is the first belt driven motorcycle from the manufacturer's stable.With Ducati XDiavel, the brand has entered the growing popular cruiser bike segment in the country to challenge traditional cruiser offerings from American bike makers like Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles, among others in the country."Cruisers are the largest segment in the luxury motorcycle category in India. We wanted to enter this segment with a product that revolutionises the cruiser concept," Avalur said.He said the XDiavel achieves that with its futuristic styling, technology and an engine that has been meticulously designed to the very last detail, he said.“The cruiser bike segment accounts for a major share of 57 per cent of the total luxury motorcycles,” Avalur said. He said the cost of cruiser bikes range from about Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in the country.The design of the Ducati XDiavel gives it an aggressive road presence as the trellis frame has been shredded to expose more muscle. The bike now looks more uncluttered thanks to the system hoses been routed internally. The exhaust is located behind the engine while the XDiavel also features a full LED headlamp assembly. The XDiavel S receives an additional inverted U-shaped DRL.Beneath the fairing, the motorcycle is powered by a 1,262cc engine with variable valve timing that makes 156 HP and 128.9Nm of torque. The fuel tank will be able to swallow 18 litres of fuel up to its brim.