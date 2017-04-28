Dual MRP on packaged items may be scrapped

After successfully checking dual pricing in bottled drinking water, the government now plans to ban this unfair trade practice in all packaged products, from a packet of needles to air-conditioners to bottled beverages.



The move will mean, for example, that a bottle/can of Coca Cola of the same size, will have one MRP at all points of sales across the country irrespective of the place and time of sale.



A wide variance in prices in the case of maximum retail price (MRP) of water bottles and beverages of same brand, same quantity and same quality has come to the notice, with restaurants and malls charging more for in the garb of providing additional services. Once the new rules in this regard are notified, this unfair practice would end and dual pricing would become illegal and punishable.



Sources said that a proposal on ‘one MRP’is being evaluated by the law ministry. If approved, it will be a major accomplishment for the NDA government in consumer interest protection, which is being spearheaded by Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. Sources said Paswan is very keen to get it implemented, so he had a lot of deliberations within the ministry to find a way under the current provisions in the law as any amendment or new legislation would take time.



The consumer affairs ministry, which also fixes rules for the weight and measures, has decided to change the rules under the Legal Metrology Act. This law makes provisions for regulating weight, labels etc. of a packaged product.



Under the proposal, no company will be allowed to fix different MRPs in "pre-packaged commodities", sources said. Since dual MRP is considered an unfair trade practice under consumer protection law, the ministry has got the power to bring this issue under legal metrology, the sources said.



“It has been found that many companies are printing different MRPs for their products — one sold in open market and another for big retail chains. Since the retail chains want to offer discount, they are forcing companies to print a higher MRP,” an official said.



For bulk buying, companies are also agreeing to this ‘unfair’ request of retailers.



At the insistence of the consumer affairs ministry, beverage giant Pepsi has already discontinued the practice of dual MRP and started selling its mineral water brand Aquafina at the same MRP across markets-- malls, cinemas, railway stations, airports and restaurants.



Paswan said on April 14 that dual MRP is against law and Pepsi’s decision to sell its product at one price or MRP across the country would go a long way in ensuring that the practice is universally accepted by the industry.



He has been pushing for the same maximum retail price (MRP) for packed food and beverages to ensure consumers are not cheated on these products when they buy them outside the regular retail stores. Cricket regulator BCCI has also informed the ministry that bottled water is being sold at the same MRP at stadia during cricket matches.



Paswan had asked consumers to register complaint whenever they come across any instance of dual MRP. Many consumer courts have also given direction time and again that packaged products should be sold at same price everywhere. But manufacturers have found an escape route in current regulations by introducing new pricing (MRP) and brands for sale in exclusive areas.



Last month, the consumer affairs department had sought explanation from companies selling packaged mineral water for having different MRPs of bottles for various places. It had directed that the sale price should be same at airports, hotels and malls.



