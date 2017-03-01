DU fire rages, students, teachers march in protest

Angered by what they say is “stifling of voices”, hundreds of university students and teachers took out a protest march on Tuesday, as the young woman at the centre of the storm Gurmehar Kaur withdrew her protest against the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) after alleged rape threats and a virulent social media backlash.



The protest march, which came a day after ABVP’s ‘Tiranga March’ was also joined by politicians including Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, Swaraj Abhiyan’s Yogendra Yadav and AAP’s Pankaj Pushkar, who discarded the ABVP’s “idea of violence for nationalism”.



The large-scale participation of Delhi University students, said to be largest in recent times, was remarkable given that the institution is not known for volatile students activism like the Jawaharlal Nehru University, whose students also added their voice at the march besides many eminent academicians and scholars of other colleges. “The protest is essentially against stifling of voices on campuses across the country including the Delhi University. We want to reclaim the space to discuss and dissent,” said Kanwalpreet Kaur, All India Students Association leader in the DU.



ABVP, the RSS-backed student body, has faced criticism after it was involved in violence at the DU’s Ramjas college last week. Several students and teachers of the college were beaten, allegedly by ABVP members, for inviting JNU students Umar Khalid and Shela Rashid to a seminar, which was eventually cancelled.



JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar, out on bail in a sedition case too joined the anti-ABVP march demanding “non-violence” on campuses even as ABVP members tried to disrupt his speech with “go back Kanhaiya” shouts.



Later claiming that the violence at Ramjas College was provoked by “outsiders”, the ABVP at a press conference announced a protest on March 2 against the entry of outsiders on campus and their alleged attempts to “pollute” the atmosphere. “There is lot of hue and cry about ABVP's involvement in the violence. We would like to put on record that the violence was provoked by outsiders and the ‘anti-nationals’ have put the blame on us,” Saket Bahuguna, ABVP’s national media convener said.



“The outsiders are not only polluting the academic and peaceful atmosphere of the university, but are also provoking violence. We had not gone to attack anybody, but only went to calm the situation that day and to ensure that there is no clash of ideologies in our classroom," he added. “We have called a protest on March 2 to agitate against the presence of outsiders on DU campus and their attempts to vitiate the atmosphere,” he added.



Interestingly, however, two alleged ABVP activists were arrested soon after for attacking two AISA supporters on the North Campus during the protest march.



Earlier in the day, the ABVP had approached police to lodge an FIR against those who have threatened army martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur of rape.



Kaur became the centre of the controversy after she launched a social media campaign against ABVP, which immediately drew threats of rape, allegedly by ABVP members, and ridicule by a Union minister, a BJP MP and former cricketer Virender Sehwag. As the controversy grew, Kaur pulled out her campaign and left for Jalandhar to be with her family. Today, as the march made its way through the North Campus, she tweeted, “All my friends. Our lovely faculty! how I wish I was there.”



Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who promised action against those who violated the law.



