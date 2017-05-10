Drop in coal prices brings no relief for power consumers

The steep fall in coal prices and consequent reduction in variable cost for generators has failed to provide relief to electricity consumers.



While charges by coal-based power plants have fallen globally, in India consumers continue to feel the brunt of rising tariff. In comparison, service standards have failed to make commensurate improvement.



As per latest government data, while the compounded annual growth (CAGR) in electricity tariff between the period 2004-14 and 2014-16 has moderated, the trend of rising tariff has not been arrested primarily due to inefficient state distribution utilities that continue to make losses even though their debt has been taken over by the state under the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme, which aims to bring down losses and improve efficiency.



Against an increase in electricity prices, a CAGR of 5.94 per cent between 2004-14, the tariff growth has moderated to 3.27 per cent now.



What is worse is that while during the period under consideration, increases have sharply reduced for industrial and agricultural sector, for domestic household category the burden of increase remains high at 4.04 per cent in 2014-16 period against 5.06 per cent in 2004-14 period.



“Lower rate hike should ideally reflect improved efficiency across generation to retail supply. Unfortunately, it also hides an element of regulatory inaction, such as disallowing costs that utilities have incurred or condoning their delay in filing tariffs,” said Kameswara Rao, leader of the energy utilities and mining practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers in India.



“We must not expect efficiency improvement to result in an immediate decrease in tariffs. Utilities have to invest in extending rural electrification, strengthening our supply network in urban areas, replacing old power plants etc. All this needs investment, which we consumers must accept as equally important and essential,” he added.



Even with efforts to reform the distribution segment, most utilities still lose about 20 paise on per unit supply of electricity. A lot of work still needs to be done to see actual reduction in tariff or the tariff not increasing any further.



“Lower fuel prices over the last couple of years could have actually held back any increase in electricity tariff for consumers. But with the mess discoms are in, I see electricity tariff remaining high in the medium term and better results could only be expected in the longer run,” said another power sector expert, not willing to be quoted.



It’s not that electricity tariff has not fallen, as shown by reductions effected by discoms in Haryana and Gujarat. But sources admit that the changes have been more to do with political considerations or regulatory action and less with increase in bandwidth of discoms to offer tariff discounts.



But even in these states, industrial tariff has seen substantial increase due to increase in cross subsidy surcharges (CSS) that is levied to keep a section of household consumers happy through lower charges.



In fact, tariff paid by the industry have increased across states last year with higher CSS levy, which has increased between 30-600 per cent.



To give an example, CSS increase in Bihar was 500 per cent, while it was 174 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 193 per cent in Himachal Pradesh and 146 per cent in Gujarat.



The tariff increase has come even though country’s largest power producer NTPC has passed on the benefit of lower fuel cost by reducing its variable cost (by almost 14 per cent in December 2015) charged to discoms.



With regard to fuel, the prices dropped from over $100 a tonne in early 2014 to less than $50 a tonne in January 2016. It again rose between October-December of 2016 to again fall steeply to less than $70 a tonne level now.



