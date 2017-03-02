DRDO test fires another advanced defence missile

Inching towards putting in place a credible missile defence shield, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday tested supersonic endo atmospheric air defence interceptor missile “Ashwin”.



The missile, fired from Abdul Kalam island off Odisha coast, successfully intercepted the target missile, a variant of Prithvi.



The DRDO said that the mission was successful as it met all parameters set for the trial.



The trial was a follow up test of February 11 when the scientists used Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) interceptor missile to destroy a target at an altitude of nearly 97 km.



In Wednesday’s test, the missile was intercepted within the earth’s atmospheric range of 15 to 25 kilometres.



“The weapon system radars tracked the target and provided the initial guidance to the interceptor, which could precisely home on to the target and destroyed it in endo-atmospheric layer,” said the DRDO in a statement.



“The complete event including the engagement and destruction was tracked by a number of electro-optical tracking systems using infrared imagery. Radars and telemetry stations tracked the target and the interceptor till the distruction of the target. The launch was proved the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) prowess of the country,” said the DRDO.



The BMD has been work in progress for several years. The officials said that the anti-ballistic missile system has been tested around a dozen times before this trial.



