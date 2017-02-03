Draft GST laws likely in 2nd leg of budget session: Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley hopes the supporting goods and services tax (GST) legislations will be approved by the GST Council at its meeting on February 18. The two draft laws, namely Central GST (CGST) and Integrated GST (IGST), would then be tabled in the second half of the ongoing budget session.



The state GST legislations would be enacted by individual states in their respective assemblies before rolling out the much-awaited indirect tax reform. The GST Council, the joint forum of Centre and states, had in its last meeting agreed to implement GST from July this year, deferring the originally appointed date by three months. “Now the main policy issues (with regard to CGST and IGST) over nine meetings have been put to rest. Final drafts are now being prepared and once they are circulated with the legally vetted language, those drafts will have to go to the Parliament and state legislatures (for SGST) for approval,” Jaitley said at a post-budget meeting with industry chambers like CII and Ficci.



“We will meet on January 18. Hopefully, my target currently is to finalise those drafts and take them in the second part of the budget session in Parliament,” he further said. Apart from CGST and IGST, a GST Compensation Act also needs to be passed by the Parliament to provide for compensation to states that lose revenue from implementation of GST in the first five years.



While the final drafts of the supporting legislations are being readied for approval, a committee of officers has been constituted to suggest suitable tax rates, which will apply to various goods and services. The GST Council has already fixed the four-tier structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent for various goods in the new tax structure. The rates for services are yet to be decided but there is possibility that most services would be put under 12 and 18 per cent brackets.



Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia said a good or service will be put in a slab which is closest to the current rate at taxes. “As far as fitment of rate is concerned, there are four slabs. The present incidence of VAT plus excise duty, or VAT plus service tax, whatever is the incidence, the slab closer to that is the slab where it will fall,” he said.



Once the committee of officers gives its recommendations, it will be taken up by the GST Council for approval.



“We hope to complete the process of final rules by March 31. The rates can be decided even in May or June.” Adhia said.



