Downright personal & nasty

In a day of dramatic and frenetic developments, the Tata-Mistry corporate feud landed in the national capital on Tuesday. Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata called on the finance minister Arun Jaitley and apprised him of the prevailing situation in one of India’s leading industrial houses. Tata, who in the first flush of his war on Cyrus Mistry had written to the prime minister Narendra Modi about the radical changes in the Group, met the finance minister for half an hour. Tata though refused to comment on what transpired in the meeting. Tata has also asked for a meeting with Modi.



The government, which has its hands full with the demonetisation programme, has so far steered clear of the battle playing out in the media. Tata’s meeting with Jaitley came against the setback in the Tata Motors board meeting where Mistry received the backing of independent directors. Mistry has claimed wrongful dismissal and charges and counter charges have been flying thick and fast. Tatas are clear that they cannot have Mistry in any of the individual companies as this would lead to a diarchy and an unnecessary duality of control. While Tata Sons has removed him as chairman of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), as also Tata Global Beverages (on Tuesday) and has asked Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels and Tata Motors to call EGMs of its shareholders to remove Mistry from the board, Mistry is unwilling to leave and with one of Ratan Tata’s key advisers in the past Nusli Wadia turning hostile, independent directors have swung to Mistry’s aid in some cases.



Tata Sons now wants both Mistry and Wadia unseated. Independent directors in at least three companies - Tata Motors (though disputed, but notice sent to stock exchanges says unanimous), Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals have backed Mistry’s leadership so far.



On Tuesday evening, Mistry made it personal and nasty by attacking Ratan Tata directly, trying to set the record straight on allegations made against him by Tata Sons through a full-page advertisement in the national dailies. His office hit back strongly trying to correct the impression of a reputational taint in his most devastating critique yet arguing, "The Tata Sons full-page newspaper advertisement on November 11 vaguely accused that expenses and impairments increased at Tata Sons during Cyrus Mistry’s chairmanship. Insinuating the increase in expenses as a failure of Mistry is another brazen attempt to mislead the public and shareholders. Since the issue has been raked up to get a “desired perspective” despite the facts having been privately communicated to Tata Trusts as early as January, the record is being set right through this statement."



Mistry’s fulminations are frank and very hurtful. By being the outsider who till very recently was an insider, Mistry has domain knowledge of the actual functioning inside the group and he is now playing the role of a whistleblower which can be extremely damaging for the credibility of Tatas.



Some of his latest revelations will leave people confounded. Rebutting Tata Sons’ contention of expenses having risen under his four-year term, Mistry said "significant" costs were incurred for corporate jets used by Ratan Tata. Among the explanations, Mistry says that Tata Sons was bearing the entire office costs for Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus, and a "significant amount" of this was for the use of corporate jets. Mistry said the replacement of controversial lobbyist Nira Radia’s Vaishnavi Communications with Arun Nanda’s Rediffussion Edelman just prior to his taking over also resulted in a jump in costs from Rs 40 crore to Rs 60 crore. "She (Radia) had been replaced by Arun Nanda (Rediffusion Edelman) who had been brought in by Ratan Tata at a cost of Rs 60 crore per year for PR support just prior to Mistry taking charge."



In between all this, Tata Sons removed Mistry from the chairmanship of Tata Global Beverages, which he described as illegal and lacking in respect.



Washing the proverbial linen in public, Mistry statement added that a part of the public relations infrastructure paid for by Tata Sons was also provided to Ratan Tata-headed Tata Trusts. In a nine-page statement issued last week, Tata Sons had said staff costs had risen to Rs 180 crore in 2015-16 from just Rs 84 crore in 2012-13. The other expenses increased from Rs 220 crore in 2012-13 to Rs 290 crore last fiscal, it had said.



Mistry also said there had been “fundamental changes” in compensation to the leadership in the last five years of Ratan Tata’s chairmanship. The November 10 statement from Tata Sons had also said that there had been a huge jump in the impairments to Rs 2,400 crore in FY16, which Mistry on Tuesday blamed on “legacy issues.” “The impairments and write downs at Tata Sons were due to legacy issues, largely relating to TTSL (Tata Teleservices),” the statement said.



“Mistry did not approach any of the businesses with a view to do a quick cleansing so that he could immediately demonstrate decent results going forward,” the statement added. Mistry singled out one investment in Piaggio Aero, promoted by one of Ratan Tata’s friends and termed it as a "distressing" case in this context as Tata Sons had to exit at a commercial loss of Rs 1,150 crore. “This was after the efforts of Bharat Vasani and Farokh Subedar who managed to recover Rs 1,500 crore, overcoming the objections of Mr. Ratan Tata who in contrast favoured increasing investments in that company. Today, the company is, for all practical purposes, nearly bankrupt,” it said.



Mistry said despite the writedowns, Tata Sons’ networth grew to Rs 42,000 crore from Rs 26,000 crore between 2010-11 and 2014-15, which strengthened its ability to absorb future shocks. This is the second riposte from Mistry on the accusations levelled in the nine-page statement by Tata Sons on November 10. The first one dealt with issues of independent directors and attempts to drift away from the group. Giving yet another example of errant investment, Mistry says, "The impairments and writedowns at Tata Sons were due to legacy issues, largely relating to TTSL. There were also other investments of questionable nature such as Nagarjuna refineries (Rs 400 crore) and SASOL JV."



Targeting Ratan Tata straight from the hip, Mistry avers, “Finally, the Tata Sons full-page ad of November 10 fails to acknowledge that Tata Sons was also bearing the entire office costs of the chairman emeritus, Ratan Tat. This figure was about Rs 30 crore in 2015. A significant amount of which was for the use of corporate jets. This dual structure and attendant costs did not exist earlier.” It is clear that the last has not been heard on this feud and that it is assuming soap opera serial proportions where tit for tat will continue unabated.



