Double Decker

From a one-outlet brand to a 104-outlet pan-India chain, “Wow! Momo” certainly seems to be making it big in the restaurant brand space. If things move the way it has been envisaged, Wow Momo would like to become India’s McDonalds in its own way.



Started by two college buddies even before coming out of the college, ‘Wow Momo’ now has as many as 104 outlets across Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Kochi, Coimbatore and National Capital Region. The restaurant chain, specialising in a wide range of momo, Nepalese dumpling, Tibetian dumpling and a host of experimental and innovative palates, has already drawn up plans to become a 500 outlet chain over the next five years, notching up a turnover of Rs 500 crore.



So far all the outlets are company-owned and all cities have a base kitchen with a trained chef in Nepalese and Tibetian cuisines, said Binod Kumar Homagai, co-founder and COO, Wow Momo Foods Pvt Ltd.



The 8-year-old company, which had been valued at Rs 100 crore by The Indian Angel Network, subsequently received Rs 10 crore funding by the angel investor with Sanjeev Bhikchandani, founder of Naukri.com (Info Edge) being one of their lead Investors, diluting 10 per cent stakes. “The fund was utilised in pan India expansion and brand building. We will now go for next round of expansion and possibly next round of funding,” said Homagai.



The Kolkata-based company is already in talks to raise funds in the order of Rs 50 crore, which will be used mostly to scale up operations. Hopefully by the end March, 2017 or a little later, it will be done, he hinted.



The company is open to both company-owned outlets and franchise models and is also open to both sit-down restaurants and takeaway formats, depending on the location and size of the outlet. It has also started experimenting with home delivery on bikes, which according to Homagai, helps in brand building.



Homagai, who floated the restaurant chain with his classmate from Kolkata’s St Xavier’s College--Sagar Jagdish Daryani, said, “We want to become India’s Mc Donalds albeit with a different offering.”



“We have literally played with momos to have grown rapidly to become the country's largest momo chain in terms of volumes, turnovers and innovations. Our menu caters to more than 30 different flavors of momos available in steamed, fried and pan fried formats. We have smartly innovated and invented to create sizzler momos, mogurg (momo burgers), momo chats and to top it all, even a dessert called chocolate momo. We will soon introduce tandoor momos. And it is our innovative and experimental menu that has helped us adding that ‘wow’ factor to our brand and building a brand, which stands out,” said Homagai.



Daryani said that WoW Momo’s next port of call will be Hyderabad and Mumbai, which will come through by the end of the current year. It is also toying with the idea of exporting packaged frozen momos abroad along with specially prepared momo sauces to make them available across shelves in modern trade.



“We have seen good demand for the various sauces that we offer with our momos. We may explore the offerings as a separate segment. This apart, we are also looking at the possibility of exporting frozen (packaged) momos,” he said.



For WoW Momo, the mantra has all along been growth with consolidation and continued innovation, including rolling out mo-burger, mo-roll, converting Kolkata’s iconic double decker bus into Wow Momo outlet, and many more, the founders said.



ritwikmukherjee@mydigitalfc.com



