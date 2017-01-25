LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Don't issue fresh certificates to 17 OBCs recommended for SC status: HC

By PTI Jan 24 2017 , Allahabad

Tags: News
The Allahabad High Court today directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no fresh caste certificates are issued to those belonging to 17 Other Backward Classes (OBC) groups which the state cabinet had last month decided to include among the Scheduled Castes.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosle and Justice Yashwant Verma passed the order on a public interest litigation filed by a Gorakhpur-based organisation Dr Ambedkar Granthalaya Evam Jan Kalyan Samiti, challenging the Akhilesh Yadav government's decision to include the 17 OBC groups in SC catergory.

The move was criticised by opposition parties as a populist step taken by the ruling Samajwadi Party ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

Appearing on behalf of the state government, Advocate General Vijay Bahadur Singh submitted that the recommendation of the state government has been sent to the Centre for approval by Parliament and in the meantime no fresh caste certificates have been issued in the light of the notification.

The court, while issuing the direction, also asked the state government to file its counter affidavit within two weeks.

Earlier, hearing a PIL raising similar objection over the state government's move on January 12, the court had sought reply from the state government and fixed February 9 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Paradigm shift
    The TPP pullout can alter global trade and India needs to watch

    Global trade will never be the same after President Donald Trump withdrew US from the 12-member Asia Pacific Rim nations conglomeration popularly know

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: The cleansing & the yearning

As Twitter trolls went about their ugly business against Zaira ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Of body, brain and placebo effect

While most theories on human nature were based on conscious ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Bias and prejudice exist in science too

Religion has caused a lot of harm to humanity. ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter