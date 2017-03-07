Domestic liquidity lifts reliance on foreign inflows

Liquidity has always been one of the primary driving forces of the market. Especially in the last six months, we have not seen slacking away of liquidity. Going forward, even if the data on a fundamental ground brings the markets to a corrective stage, it is the liquidity which will ensure that we do not stagnate at those levels for a long time.



Currently, there is strong liquidity in the market with domestic institutional investors (DII) flows exceeding foreign institutional investors (FII) inflows and the total worth of holdings of DIIs as a percentage of the value of FIIs holdings is at its peak level in four years. The very fact that after a long time we are depending on domestic liquidity and are no more wholly reliant of foreign institutional inflows is an indication of inherent strength being built up. Moreover, even if FIIs have been net sellers, DIIs have been absorbing that and not letting the momentum in the market get hampered.



As long as we have known, FII buying and selling index has a positive correlation. Though DIIs have been important players in the market, their correlation coefficient is negligible. However, since demonetisation the dynamics have changed, as not only at times DII buying has cushioned FII selling, but since FII selling is now slowing down, DII buying is creating a stronger effect in the market that it used to. FPIs have also become net buyers in February and have invested a mammoth 15,000-odd crore into the Indian market. Our stance is very positive on the infusion of liquidity in the markets in the coming months , from both ,foreign and domestic avenues.



An eventful week is expected to keep the D-Street busy and a lot of investors at bay to deploy their funds in anticipation of a BJP win in UP elections and a rate hike at the FOMC meet .



Devising a psychological perception of the market and creating investment strategies is more vital at these times wherein we are surrounded by global and local micro economic data that affects our over sentimental markets in a rather exaggerated manner.



On March 11, if Modi wins, with a majority of members in the Rajya Sabha – hence dominating policy-making with regard to the Finance Bill 2017 and discussing vital legislation including the draft laws for GST – the stock markets ought to take it in positive spirit and will further swell up from the current levels.



As far as the rate hike is concerned, markets have already factored that in too based on Yellen’s statement .On the contrary , if there is no hike , then that would be a positive startle for the markets.



However, since most of the positives are being priced in, any negative news from the election front can trigger a kneejerk reaction and set the Nifty back by 250-300 points.



Besides, an over approximated 7 per cent GDP only portrays a weighty economic growth for 2016-17 simply because it did not consider the adverse influence of demonetisation which cannot be negated.



But the correction will be short-lived. In a scenario, wherein FIIs and DIIs have been aggressive buyers in the last two months, major IPOs are looking forward to set base, historical mergers of large companies are being speculated, and April numbers are keenly awaited with positivity, every significant dip creates a buying circumstance for the cautious opportunist Indian investor. While IT and pharma have been muted for quite some time and can be looked into for six month to one year perspective, we are aggressive on the metal space with a three month horizon.



